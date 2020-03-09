Meritech Selects DevelopmentalFX as Philanthropic Partner to Support Children with Neurodevelopmental Disorders

GOLDEN, Colo., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritech, the leader in automated hygiene technology, announced its charitable partnership with DevelopmentalFX, a Denver based nonprofit providing unique, individualized therapy to children with a wide range of learning and developmental disabilities.

"We have been seeking a nonprofit partner that would provide a lens of accountability to our team in fulfilling our mission, vision, and cultural values, as well as provide opportunities for us to demonstrate our commitment to uplifting the health and wellness of those in our communities," says David Duran, Meritech CEO. "DevelopmentalFX stood out to us among the charitable organizations we considered due to their truly unique approach in empowering children, families, schools, and communities that are affected by neurodevelopmental disorders so that all children may be uplifted to achieve their fullest potential."

DevelopmentalFX is a nonprofit organization based in Denver, Colorado that works with children that have a range of learning and developmental disabilities. By working hand in hand with educators, providers, and families, DevelopmentalFX is able to offer the unique, individualized care that each child needs to reach their full potential—and that can so often be overlooked in the conventional model of care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Meritech in supporting their organizational mission and values while also galvanizing community support to transform the lives of children and families affected by neurodevelopmental disorders," says Tracy Stackhouse, DevelopmentalFX Co-Founder, and Executive Director. "We look forward to exploring the many ways Meritech can support our growth and amplify our outreach, and we are honored to reinforce their cultural alignment and dedication to their mission."

Mrs. Stackhouse is a leading pediatric occupational therapist involved in clinical treatment, research, mentoring, and training in OT intervention and neurodevelopmental disorders, especially Fragile X Syndrome and autism. Mrs. Stackhouse is the originator of DevelopmentalFX's proprietary model of care, including the SpIRiT Model, an extension of the STEPSI, the original fidelity model for sensory modulation written with colleagues Julia Wilbarger and Sharen Trunnell at Children's Hospital of Colorado.

DevelopmentalFX is a Denver-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to transform the lives of children and families affected by neurodevelopmental disorders so that they can live to their fullest potential. Their clinicians create and implement best practices with individualized and multi-disciplinary therapies for children with a wide range of learning and developmental disabilities – 'Therapy That Fits.' In order to reach as many families and clinicians as possible, DevelopmentalFX actively provides local, national, and worldwide training and mentoring in their unique methods and best practices. Their involvement in internationally recognized collaborations, research, and publications ensures DevelopmentalFX's continued growth and provision of the best "Therapy That Fits" to children and families across the globe. Learn more at developmentalfx.org .

As the leader in automated hygiene technology, Meritech's mission is to save lives and prevent the spread of disease through effective hygiene by overcoming the variability of human behavior. Meritech's innovative automated hygiene technology and solutions have been developed and refined over decades by an experienced team of sanitation, food safety, and healthcare experts. Meritech's proprietary line of CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations that are clinically proven to remove more than 99.9% of harmful pathogens, increase handwashing compliance, integrate seamlessly into facilities, exceed regulatory food safety and sanitation requirements, and make hygiene compliance monitoring and documentation effortless.

