Meritech, the Leader in Automated Hygiene Technology, Partners With High 5 to Provide Patrons With CleanTech's® "Perfect Hand Wash," Making Family Fun Safe During the COVID-19 Pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5, the premier bowling and entertainment destination in central Texas, recently partnered with Meritech to install CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations in an effort to reopen safely during the COVID-19 pandemic through fun and effective handwashing.

Meritech's CleanTech® 500EZ is the spear-tip of High 5's "Entertainment Played Safe" initiative. High 5 combines attentive guest service, a scratch kitchen menu, and signature craft cocktails with cutting-edge attractions, including Bowling, Axe Throwing, Topgolf® Swing Suites, Multi-Player Virtual Reality, Laser Tag, and Arcade.

Founded in 2016 by local Austin business leaders and Texas Longhorn Football lettermen, High 5 combines attentive guest service, a scratch kitchen menu, and signature craft cocktails with cutting-edge attractions, including Bowling, Axe Throwing, Topgolf® Swing Suites, Multi-Player Virtual Reality, Laser Tag, and Arcade. While both of their Greater Austin-area locations appeal especially to adults, High 5 has proven to be a top entertainment destination for all ages in Central Texas, having won or been nominated for numerous awards for their birthdays and programming for children.

However, when the COVID-19 virus reached pandemic levels in spring of 2020, the inherent emotional comfort level people expressed with "Family Entertainment" destinations worldwide declined significantly. With communities around the globe locking down and people isolating to help prevent the spread of COVID, High 5 faced an immense challenge: how could they continue to operate while safely mitigating the risk of COVID-19 and building customer confidence in the safety of visiting their facility?

To overcome these fears, the High 5 leadership team implemented "Entertainment Played Safe"; a series of new rigorous operating procedures and safety measures specifically designed to eradicate the spread of COVID-19, one of which included improved handwashing stations for guest use. High 5 reached out to Meritech, the leader in automated hygiene technology, to learn more about CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations and to explore their potential fit in a bowling & family fun center.

Meritech recommended the use of a CleanTech® 500EZ model, designed to deliver a perfect hand wash in 12 seconds using 75% less water and producing 75% less waste than washing hands manually in a traditional sink. "Most importantly, Meritech's CleanTech® stations are clinically proven to remove more than 99.9% of harmful bacteria and pathogens with each wash," said Scott Emley, High 5's Chief Executive Officer. "Arguably every High 5 guest looks forward to and uses the system, and since we offer all of our primary attractions 'fresh and clean' to guests in the first place, we feel comfortable claiming High 5 as the new standard for cleanliness and disease prevention in our industry."

"Meritech helped us understand which product was right for us, where the stations should be installed in each High 5 facility based on guest foot traffic and reducing other cross-contamination risk points, and installing the station was quick and simple," said Keri Little, High 5 Vice President of Hospitality. "On top of mitigating the risk of spreading disease, CleanTech® also gives our guests a unique and enjoyable experience that convinces our guests to tell their friends … and to keep coming back to High 5."

"It was an honor to support High 5 and their customers with the peace of mind that only CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations can provide. But more important than what we do is why we do it," says Meritech CEO David Duran. "We believe that to create a healthier and safer world, we must redefine human hygiene. We are glad to be partnered with High 5 for years to come, as they have invested in and embraced this vision with us."

About High 5

High Five Entertainment (High 5®) is the premier bowling and entertainment destination in central Texas, offering world-class service with a unique Austin vibe. High 5 combines attentive guest service, a scratch kitchen menu, and signature craft cocktails with cutting-edge attractions, including Bowling, Axe Throwing, Topgolf® Swing Suites, Multi-Player Virtual Reality, Laser Tag, and Arcade. High 5 also offers franchise opportunities across the United States. Visit us at www.bowlhighfive.com

About Meritech

As the leader in automated hygiene technology, Meritech's mission is to save lives and prevent the spread of disease through effective hygiene by overcoming the variability of human behavior. Meritech's innovative automated hygiene technology and solutions have been developed and refined over decades by an experienced team of sanitation, food safety, and healthcare experts. Meritech's proprietary line of CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations that are clinically proven to remove more than 99.9% of harmful pathogens, increase handwashing compliance, integrate seamlessly into facilities, exceed regulatory food safety and sanitation requirements, and make hygiene compliance monitoring and documentation effortless.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Taylor

Director of Marketing & Design

Meritech

303.790.4670 X113

[email protected]

SOURCE Meritech