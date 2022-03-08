Meritize Named a Top Dallas-Fort Worth Startup to Watch in 2022

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritize , the developer of merit-based financing solutions and a technology platform that connects career starters and mid-career professionals with high-impact skills training, announced that it has been recognized by Built In Dallas as a member of its selective "22 Startups to Watch'' list. The award honors fast-growing startups headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and founded within the last five years that are poised to make a major impact.

"Even as the broader economy continues to grow and recover post-pandemic, we're seeing a growing number of industries where the demand for skilled talent far exceeds the supply," said Chris Keaveney, founder and CEO of Meritize. "Our mission is to expand access to the sort of skills-based education and training that can help workers-in-transition advance their careers—and achieve economic stability—even in a fast-changing and unpredictable economy and labor market."

The Meritize platform pairs access to industry-relevant skills training with a proprietary approach to workforce finance that uses an individual's academic and military achievements to enhance credit evaluation and improve financing options. Since launching in 2017, the company has expanded its skill-based training and finance platform to serve more than 12,000 students and trainees participating in 3,000 unique, in-demand training programs at more than 480 high-quality training providers across the United States.

According to BuiltIn.com , Meritize was recognized for its focus on advancing career and economic mobility across a wide range of industries: "From a veteran-led flight school in San Diego to a wind energy technician training program, Meritize is partnering with fast-growing industries to bolster their skills-based mission."

A growing number of training providers in sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, aviation, healthcare, and skilled trades now use the company's financing model to help learners, including working adults, parents, veterans, and young people afford training. And the Meritize Connect platform helps students explore opportunities in these sectors and select a path that best suits them.

Unlike traditional approaches to education credit and finance, Meritize's forward-looking model is based on an individual's potential to succeed—rather than simply a credit score or other narrow measures. Its unique three-sided marketplace not only underwrites the cost of education and training for populations who have been historically-underserved, but also fosters connections between training providers, skill-seekers, and employers in search of talent for high-demand roles.

Visit BuiltinDallas.com to learn more about BuiltinDallas's 22 Startups to Watch.

