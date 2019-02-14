Meritor® Announces Complete Drivetrain Solution for Mack Defense's M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck for U.S. Army

TROY, Mich., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it has been selected to equip Mack Defense's new heavy-duty dump trucks for the United States Army with a comprehensive drivetrain solution from Meritor including its MX810 front drive steer axle, transfer case, ProTec™ Series 50 tridem drive beam axles and Permalube™ RPL Series drivelines. The Mack Granite® armored and armor-capable dump trucks are scheduled to be delivered to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through 2025.

"With this solution, Mack and Meritor have taken steps to ensure that our soldiers can execute their missions with confidence," said David Damian, director, Defense for Meritor. "Our axles and related components are widely applicable to multiple military applications."

Meritor's complete drivetrain solution for the Mack dump truck includes:

MX810 front axle with weight rating up to 24,000 pounds offers maneuverability and excellent ground clearance

MTC-3220FV high-torque transfer case is compact and rugged for ease of maintenance and serviceability while remaining durable enough for the demands of military applications

ProTec Series 50 beam axles, engineered to military specifications with gross axle weight rating (GAWR) up to 30,000 pounds per axle

Permalube RPL Series drivelines, designed for gear-fast/run-slow drivetrains and high-torque applications that are permanently lubricated and sealed for life to reduce maintenance compared to conventional drivelines

"Our drivetrain solution for this vehicle meets military requirements for performance, mobility, durability and weight-efficiency," Damian said. "These proven technologies are available to defense organizations and companies that develop and supply armored tactical and combat vehicles or platforms in multiple configurations."

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

About Mack Defense

Mack Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mack Trucks, is responsible for the sale of heavy duty trucks to federal- and ministerial-level customers globally. For more information, please visit www.mackdefense.com.

Mack Defense, LLC, is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2018 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about $43 billion. The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.meritor.com

