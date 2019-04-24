Meritor® Announces Contract to Supply All-Electric Drivetrain System for 38 Terminal Trucks at Port of Long Beach and Port of Oakland

TROY, Mich., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it has been contracted to supply all-electric drivetrain systems under its Blue Horizon technology brand for 38 terminal tractors for use at Port of Long Beach and the Port of Oakland, California.

(PRNewsfoto/Meritor, Inc.)

"This is one of the largest contracts ever awarded for battery electric terminal tractors and it further validates Meritor's position as a leader in electric drivetrains as we work toward the commercialization of battery-electric vehicles," said T.J. Reed, vice president, Front Drivetrain and Electrification for Meritor.

The tractors will be equipped with TransPower-designed drive, powertrain controls, accessory and energy storage subsystems along with Meritor axles and brakes which work in tandem with the TransPower electric powertrain. These DINA-branded battery-electric terminal tractors were designed to work in the harsh port environment operating 16-hour days and hauling up to 130,000 pounds of cargo. Each tractor is designed to operate for two eight-hour shifts with a one-hour opportunity charge between each shift, followed by overnight charging. The tractors will also be equipped with automated charging technologies to further reduce total operating costs.

Deliveries of the vehicles are scheduled to begin later this year through October 2020. Meritor and TransPower were awarded the $17.1 million contract with SSA Marine as part of the $50 million Port of Long Beach obtained from the California Air Resources Board's Zero and Near Zero Emission Freight Facility (ZANZEFF) program. ZANZEFF funds transformative emissions reduction strategies at freight facilities throughout the state.

The project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities. Meritor and TransPower have been collaborating with SSA Marine to finalize the design of the vehicles.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.





Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains statements relating to future results of the company (including certain projections and business trends) that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "are likely to be," "will" and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to reliance on major OEM customers and possible negative outcomes from contract negotiations with our major customers, including failure to negotiate acceptable terms in contract renewal negotiations and our ability to obtain new customers; the outcome of actual and potential product liability, warranty and recall claims; our ability to successfully manage rapidly changing volumes in the commercial truck markets and work with our customers to manage demand expectations in view of rapid changes in production levels; global economic and market cycles and conditions; availability and sharply rising costs of raw materials, including steel, and our ability to manage or recover such costs; our ability to manage possible adverse effects on our European operations, or financing arrangements related thereto following the United Kingdom's decision to exit the European Union or, in the event one or more other countries exit the European monetary union; risks inherent in operating abroad (including foreign currency exchange rates, restrictive government actions regarding trade, implications of foreign regulations relating to pensions and potential disruption of production and supply due to terrorist attacks or acts of aggression); risks related to our joint ventures; rising costs of pension benefits; the ability to achieve the expected benefits of strategic initiatives and restructuring actions; our ability to successfully integrate the products and technologies of Fabco Holdings, Inc. and AA Gear Mfg., Inc. and future results of such acquisitions, including their generation of revenue and their being accretive; the demand for commercial and specialty vehicles for which we supply products; whether our liquidity will be affected by declining vehicle production in the future; OEM program delays; demand for and market acceptance of new and existing products; successful development and launch of new products; labor relations of our company, our suppliers and customers, including potential disruptions in supply of parts to our facilities or demand for our products due to work stoppages; the financial condition of our suppliers and customers, including potential bankruptcies; possible adverse effects of any future suspension of normal trade credit terms by our suppliers; potential impairment of long-lived assets, including goodwill; potential adjustment of the value of deferred tax assets; competitive product and pricing pressures; the amount of our debt; our ability to continue to comply with covenants in our financing agreements; our ability to access capital markets; credit ratings of our debt; the outcome of existing and any future legal proceedings, including any proceedings or related liabilities with respect to environmental, asbestos-related, or other matters; possible changes in accounting rules; and other substantial costs, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018, as amended and from time to time in other filings of the company with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.meritor.com

