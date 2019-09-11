Meritor Announces Expanded Portfolio of Defense Solutions

TROY, Mich., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced an expansion of its ProTec™ product portfolio for global defense markets, following the company's recent acquisition of AxleTech. As part of this expansion, Meritor Defense also introduced the 3400 eISAS™ electric independent suspension for tactical and combat vehicles from the new ProTec ISAS product line.

"The Meritor Defense ProTec product family has been bolstered by the addition of AxleTech's trusted independent suspension technologies to offer a broader, more robust portfolio of proven, custom-engineered solutions," said Joe Muscedere, vice president of Off-Highway, Specialty & Defense for Meritor. "With the combination of these complementary technologies, Meritor has expanded one of the defense industry's largest product offerings and improved our ability to deliver new solutions to market quickly, as demonstrated by the launch of the 3400 eISAS™ independent suspension."

The new electric independent suspension is engineered for efficient performance and packaging with a gross axle weight rating (GAWR) up to 14,330 pounds (6.5 metric tons). The e-suspension system, derived from the field-proven independent suspension product line, includes single or multispeed gearbox options to deliver low- and high-speed ranges. The helical gearbox design offers efficient and quiet operation. Each axle delivers 160-320 kilowatts of continuous power and 300-600 kilowatts of peak power. Offered as part of Meritor's Blue Horizon™ product offerings, the e-suspension is engineered to handle maximum regenerative braking, allowing it to charge its batteries while decelerating and braking.

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,300 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

