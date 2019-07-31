Meritor® Announces Supply Agreement to Provide Schmitz Cargobull AG with Trailer Brakes

TROY, Mich., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it will supply one of the industry's lightest air disc brakes to Schmitz Cargobull AG, a manufacturer of semitrailers, trailers and truck bodies, beginning in 2021.

"Entering into an agreement with a highly respected OEM like Schmitz Cargobull reinforces our goal to diversify the business and positions Meritor for growth in Europe," said Tony Nicol, vice president, Truck, Europe. "The new brake offers significant cost and weight savings while also maintaining the performance our customers expect."

Roland Klement, member of the board and chief research and development officer for Schmitz Cargobull, said, "We're pleased to be working with a global supplier that has proven braking solutions with consistent quality and dedicated customer service and is aligned with our goals."

Schmitz Cargobull is the market-leading trailer manufacturer in Europe with more than 63,500 units (provisional figures based on the 2018-19 business year) produced in the last business year.

Meritor's braking solution for the OEM is designed to meet trailer fleet expectations for efficiency, safety and performance. Components focused on weight and performance were developed at Meritor's braking center of excellence in Cwmbran, United Kingdom. Meritor designed the brake based on delivering TCO benefits for customers while also retaining key aspects of current technologies. Its adjuster mechanism is based on Meritor's proven ELSA brake design and includes a new patent pending friction pad design.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,300 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

About Schmitz Cargobull

With an annual production of some 63,500* trailers and around 6,500* employees (provisional figures based on the 2018-19 business year), Schmitz Cargobull AG is Europe's leading manufacturer of semi-trailers, trailers and truck bodies for temperature-controlled freight, general cargo and bulk goods. The company achieved sales of approx. € 2.2* billion in the 2018/2019 financial year. As a pioneer in the industry, the North German company developed a comprehensive brand strategy early on and consistently established quality standards spanning every level: from research and development, to production and service contracts, trailer telematics, financing, spare parts and used vehicles.

