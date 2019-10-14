Meritor Debuts ProTec™ Series 3000 Beam Axles

TROY, Mich., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced the launch of ProTec™ series 3000 front and rear all-wheel drive beam axles, Meritor Defense's first purpose-built solutions for Class 5 vehicle applications, such as tactical, fire, rescue and utility vehicles.

"The new ProTec series 3000 will offer the same level of confidence, performance and reliability our nation's warfighters have grown to appreciate while in-theatre to those utilizing a commercial chassis in vocational vehicles," said Dave Damian, director of Defense for Meritor. "This solution addresses market demand for increased payload capacity, mobility and stability among Class 5 applications and expands Meritor's reach within these segments."

The ProTec Series 3000 front-drive steer axle features a gross axle weight rating (GAWR) of up to 12,000 pounds – a 4,500-pound increase over factory OEM-provided equipment – and is pre-drilled and plumbed to accommodate a central tire inflation system. Both front and rear axles are equipped with Meritor's bevel gear hub wheel-ends, currently in operation on the U.S. military's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program vehicles, and feature standard driver-controlled differential lock (DCDL) carriers to enhance mobility.

"We're proud of our 110-year heritage of delivering proven solutions for the Defense industry and look forward to extending the ProTec solutions to commercial applications in new markets," Damian said.

All Meritor Defense axles are backed by DriveForce, Meritor's award-winning global service and support network.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,300 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.meritor.com

