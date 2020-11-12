Meritor Reports Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

TROY, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020.

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

Sales were $758 million

Net income attributable to Meritor and net income from continuing operations attributable to Meritor were each $1 million

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.01

Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to Meritor was $11 million , or $0.15 of adjusted diluted earnings per share

, or of adjusted diluted earnings per share Adjusted EBITDA was $60 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.9 percent

Fourth-Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, Meritor posted sales of $758 million, down $270 million, or approximately 26 percent, from the same period last year. This decrease in sales was driven by lower market volumes primarily due to decreased customer demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to Meritor was $1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Meritor of $43 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the prior year. Net income from continuing operations attributable to the company was $1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations attributable to the company of $42 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the prior year. Lower net income year over year was driven primarily by lower revenues as a result of lower market volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by decreased SG&A due to cost reduction actions executed primarily in the second half of the year, reduced incentive compensation costs and operational performance.

Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to the company in the fourth quarter was $11 million, or $0.15 of adjusted diluted earnings per share, compared with $70 million, or $0.83 of adjusted diluted earnings per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $60 million, compared to $116 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was 7.9 percent, compared with 11.3 percent in the same period last year. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA year over year was driven primarily by lower revenues as a result of lower market volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact from lower revenue was partially offset by cost reduction actions executed primarily in the second half of the year, reduced incentive compensation costs and operational performance.

Cash flow provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $77 million, compared to $62 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $37 million, compared to free cash flow of $22 million in the same period last year. The increase in operating cash flow and free cash flow year over year was driven by improved working capital performance and a one-time $48-million cash contribution and loan repayment to fund the Maremont 524(g) Trust made in fiscal year 2019, which did not repeat.

Fourth-Quarter Segment Results

Commercial Truck sales were $560 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, down 28 percent compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. The decrease in sales was driven by lower volumes primarily due to decreased customer demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commercial Truck segment adjusted EBITDA was $24 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, down $48 million from the same period in the prior fiscal year. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 4.3 percent from 9.3 percent in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA margin were driven primarily by lower market volumes for most regions due to COVID-19 and higher costs incurred to support electrification initiatives, partially offset by the cost reduction actions, reduced incentive compensation costs and operational performance.

Aftermarket and Industrial sales were $226 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, down 22 percent compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. The decrease in sales was driven by lower volumes across the segment. Aftermarket sales decreased due to lower customer demand and the impact from the termination of the distribution arrangement with WABCO Holdings, Inc. ("WABCO"), which occurred in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Industrial sales also decreased, driven by lower market volumes primarily as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment adjusted EBITDA for Aftermarket and Industrial was $34 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, down $7 million from the same period in the prior year. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 15.0 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to 14.2 percent in the same period of the prior year. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by lower volumes and the impact from the termination of the WABCO distribution arrangement, partially offset by cost reduction actions, reduced incentive compensation costs and operational performance. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin increased due to cost reduction actions that more than offset the volume reductions and impact of the WABCO termination.

Fiscal Year 2020 Results

For fiscal year 2020, Meritor posted sales of $3.0 billion, down $1.3 billion, or approximately 31 percent from the prior year. The decrease in sales was driven by lower market volumes primarily due to decreased customer demand, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to Meritor was $245 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, compared to $291 million, or $3.37 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Net income from continuing operations attributable to the company was $244 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations attributable to the company of $290 million, or $3.36 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Lower net income year over year was driven primarily by lower revenues as a result of significantly reduced market volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as higher restructuring costs related to actions taken in fiscal year 2020. This decrease was partially offset by $203 million of after tax income associated with the termination of the company's distribution arrangement with WABCO in fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in fiscal year 2020 was $85 million, or $1.12 per adjusted diluted share, compared to $330 million, or $3.82 per adjusted diluted share, in the prior year. The decrease in adjusted income year over year was driven primarily by lower revenues as a result of reduced market volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted EBITDA was $272 million in fiscal year 2020, compared with $520 million in fiscal year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.9 percent in fiscal year 2020, down 300 basis points compared with the prior fiscal year. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA year over year was driven primarily by lower revenues as a result of reduced market volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cost reduction actions executed primarily in the second half of fiscal year 2020 partially offset the impact from lower revenue.

Cash flow from operating activities in the fiscal year was $265 million, compared to $256 million in fiscal year 2019. Free cash flow for the full fiscal year was $180 million, compared to $153 million in fiscal year 2019. The increase in cash provided by operating activities was driven primarily by $265 million of cash received from the termination of the distribution arrangement with WABCO in fiscal year 2020 and a one-time $48 million cash contribution and loan repayment to fund the Maremont 524(g) Trust made in fiscal year 2019, which did not repeat, largely offset by lower fiscal year 2020 revenues as a result of significantly reduced market volumes primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

Capital Return

In fiscal year 2020, the company repurchased 10.4 million shares of common stock for $241 million, representing more than 12 percent of the average shares outstanding at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Advanced Technology Investment

Meritor acquired all the outstanding common shares of Transportation Power, Inc. ("TransPower") in fiscal year 2020. Through the addition of TransPower's product portfolio, the company continues to advance its M2022 priorities through increased investment in next-generation electrification technologies, and it further establishes the value of Meritor's Blue Horizon™ brand across the industry.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2021

The company is providing the following guidance for fiscal year 2021:

Revenue to be in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.35 billion

to Net income attributable to Meritor and net income from continuing operations attributable to Meritor to be in the range of $45 million to $75 million

to Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.60 to $1.05

to Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.75

to Adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 9.2 percent to 10.2 percent

Operating cash flow to be in the range of $145 million to $185 million

to Free cash flow to be in the range of $60 million to $100 million

"While fiscal year 2020 brought unforeseen headwinds, Meritor implemented cost containment actions early, bolstered our liquidity and maintained a strong balance sheet, which helped offset the financial impact of the pandemic and enabled us to continue making long-term investments," said Jay Craig, president and CEO of Meritor. "We remain confident that our M2022 plan remains on track."

Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call

Meritor will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. ET.

To participate, call (844) 412-1003 within the U.S. or (216) 562-0450 from outside the U.S. at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Please reference conference ID: 7619875 when registering. Investors can also listen to the conference call in real time or access a recording of the call for seven days after the event by visiting the Investors page on meritor.com.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 12 p.m. ET on Nov. 12 until 12 p.m. ET on Nov. 19 by calling (855) 859-2056 within the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. Please refer to replay conference ID 7619875. To access the listen-only audio webcast, visit meritor.com and select the webcast link from the Investors page.

All earnings per share amounts are on a diluted basis. The company's fiscal year ends on the Sunday nearest Sept. 30, and its fiscal quarters generally end on the Sundays nearest Dec. 31, March 31 and June 30. All year and quarter references relate to the company's fiscal year and fiscal quarters, unless otherwise stated.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we have provided information regarding non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, segment adjusted EBITDA, segment adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations are defined as reported income (loss) from continuing operations and reported diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations before restructuring expenses, asset impairment charges, non-cash tax expense, related to the use of deferred tax assets in jurisdictions with net operating loss carry forwards or tax credits, and other special items as determined by management. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures, loss on sale of receivables, restructuring expenses, asset impairment charges and other special items as determined by management. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated sales from continuing operations. Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures, loss on sale of receivables, restructuring expense, asset impairment charges and other special items as determined by management. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes unallocated legacy and corporate expense (income), net. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated sales from continuing operations, either in the aggregate or by segment as applicable. Free cash flow is defined as cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities less capital expenditures.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the company's financial position and results of operations. In particular, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, segment adjusted EBITDA, segment adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations are meaningful measures of performance to investors as they are commonly utilized to analyze financial performance in our industry, perform analytical comparisons, benchmark performance between periods and measure our performance against externally communicated targets.

Free cash flow is used by investors and management to analyze our ability to service and repay debt and return value directly to shareholders. Free cash flow over adjusted income from continuing operations is a specific financial measure of our M2022 plan used to measure the company's ability to convert earnings to free cash flow.

Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures for planning and forecasting purposes, and segment adjusted EBITDA is also used as the primary basis for the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") to evaluate the performance of each of our reportable segments.

Our Board of Directors uses adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and free cash flow over adjusted income from continuing operations as key metrics to determine management's performance under our performance-based compensation plans.

Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, segment adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered a substitute for the reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our financial performance. Free cash flow should not be considered a substitute for cash provided by (used for) operating activities, or other cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of financial position or liquidity. In addition, this non-GAAP cash flow measure does not reflect cash used to repay debt or cash received from the divestitures of businesses or sales of other assets and thus does not reflect funds available for investment or other discretionary uses. These non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by the company, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

MERITOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Sales $ 758



$ 1,028



$ 3,044



$ 4,388

Cost of sales (699)



(882)



(2,716)



(3,748)

GROSS PROFIT 59



146



328



640

Selling, general and administrative (40)



(76)



(221)



(256)

Income from WABCO distribution termination —



—



265



—

Other operating income (expense), net (8)



(20)



(40)



(21)

OPERATING INCOME 11



50



332



363

Other income, net 10



10



46



40

Equity in earnings of affiliates 3



7



14



31

Interest expense, net (19)



(14)



(66)



(57)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5



53



326



377

Provision for income taxes (5)



(13)



(78)



(82)

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS —



40



248



295

INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, net of tax —



1



1



1

NET INCOME —



41



249



296

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1



2



(4)



(5)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MERITOR, INC. $ 1



$ 43



$ 245



$ 291

















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MERITOR, INC.













Net income from continuing operations $ 1



$ 42



$ 244



$ 290

Income from discontinued operations —



1



1



1

Net income $ 1



$ 43



$ 245



$ 291

















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE













Continuing operations $ 0.01



$ 0.50



$ 3.23



$ 3.36

Discontinued operations —



0.01



0.01



0.01

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.01



$ 0.51



$ 3.24



$ 3.37

















Diluted average common shares outstanding 73.8



84.1



75.6



86.3



MERITOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(in millions)



September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 315



$ 108

Receivables, trade and other, net 479



551

Inventories 435



526

Other current assets 54



31

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,283



1,216

NET PROPERTY 515



515

GOODWILL 501



478

OTHER ASSETS 585



606

TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,884



$ 2,815

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Short-term debt $ 39



$ 41

Accounts and notes payable 423



610

Other current liabilities 264



285

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 726



936

LONG-TERM DEBT 1,188



902

RETIREMENT BENEFITS 196



336

OTHER LIABILITIES 279



226

TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,389



2,400

EQUITY:





Common stock (September 30 2020 and 2019, 103.7 and 104.1 shares issued and 72.3 and

81.4 shares outstanding, respectively 105



104

Additional paid-in capital 808



803

Retained Earnings 736



491

Treasury stock, at cost ( September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, 31.4 and 22.7 shares,

respectively) (573)



(332)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (614)



(681)

Total equity attributable to Meritor, Inc. 462



385

Noncontrolling interests 33



30

TOTAL EQUITY 495



415

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 2,884



$ 2,815



MERITOR, INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA-RECONCILIATION

Non-GAAP

AND

CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS SEGMENT SALES INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income attributable to Meritor, Inc. $ 1



$ 43



$ 245



$ 291

Less: Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax, attributable to

Meritor, Inc. —



(1)



(1)



(1)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to Meritor, Inc. $ 1



$ 42



$ 244



$ 290

















Interest expense, net 19



14



66



57

Provision for income taxes 5



13



78



82

Depreciation and amortization 27



23



101



87

Noncontrolling interests (1)



(2)



4



5

Loss on sale of receivables 1



1



4



6

Asset impairment charges 8



9



8



10

Income from WABCO distribution termination —



—



(265)



—

Transaction costs —



6



5



6

Asbestos related items —



—



—



(31)

Restructuring costs —



10



27



8

Adjusted EBITDA $ 60



$ 116



$ 272



$ 520

















Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 7.9 %

11.3 %

8.9 %

11.9 %















Unallocated legacy and corporate expense (income), net (2) (2)



(3)



(6)



(3)

Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 58



$ 113



$ 266



$ 517

















Commercial Truck (3)













Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 24



$ 72



$ 116



$ 342

Segment adjusted EBITDA margin (4) 4.3 %

9.3 %

5.3 %

9.9 %















Aftermarket and Industrial (3)













Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 34



$ 41



$ 150



$ 175

Segment adjusted EBITDA margin (4) 15.0 %

14.2 %

15.3 %

15.9 %















Sales (3)













Commercial Truck $ 560



$ 778



$ 2,190



$ 3,456

Aftermarket and Industrial 226



289



981



1,100

Intersegment Sales (28)



(39)



(127)



(168)

Total Sales $ 758



$ 1,028



$ 3,044



$ 4,388



(1) Adjusted EBITDA margin equals adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated sales from continuing operations. (2) Unallocated legacy and corporate expense (income), net represents items that are not directly related to the company's business segments. These items primarily include asbestos-related charges and settlements, pension and retiree medical costs associated with sold businesses, and other legacy costs for environmental and product liability. (3) Amounts for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2019 have been recast to reflect reportable segment changes. (4) Segment adjusted EBITDA margin equals segment adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated sales from continuing operations, either in the aggregate or by segment as applicable.

MERITOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in millions)



Twelve Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Income from continuing operations $ 248



$ 295

Adjustments to income from continuing operations to arrive at cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 101



87

Deferred income tax expense 38



40

Restructuring costs 27



8

Equity in earnings of affiliates (14)



(31)

Asset impairment charges 8



10

Pension and retiree medical income (42)



(37)

Asbestos related liability remeasurement —



(31)

Contribution to Maremont trust —



(48)

Other adjustments to income from continuing operations 7



18

Dividends received from equity method investments 10



23

Pension and retiree medical contributions (15)



(16)

Restructuring payments (25)



(5)

Changes in off-balance sheet receivable securitization and factoring programs (77)



(18)

Changes in receivables, inventories and accounts payable 61



(14)

Changes in other current assets and liabilities (64)



(3)

Changes in other assets and liabilities 2



(22)

Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations 265



256

Operating cash flows used for discontinued operations —



—

CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 265



256

INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures (85)



(103)

Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash received —



(168)

Cash paid for investment in Transportation Power, Inc. (13)



(6)

Other investing activities 9



6

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (89)



(271)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Securitization (8)



(38)

Borrowings against revolving line of credit 304



190

Repayments of revolving line of credit (304)



(190)

Proceeds from debt issuances 300



—

Term loan borrowings —



175

Redemption of notes —



(24)

Repayment of notes and term loan (8)



—

Debt issuance costs (5)



—

Deferred issuance costs —



(4)

Other financing activities (2)



(2)

Net change in debt 277



107

Repurchase of common stock (241)



(96)

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 36



11

EFFECT OF CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (5)



(3)

CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 207



(7)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR 108



115

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR $ 315



$ 108



MERITOR, INC.

ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) AND EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE — RECONCILIATION

Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Income from continuing operations attributable to Meritor, Inc. $ 1



$ 42



$ 244



$ 290

Adjustments:













Restructuring costs —



10



27



8

Asset impairment charges 8



9



8



10

Non-cash tax expense (1) 3



4



12



51

US. tax reform impacts (2) —



6



—



(3)

Tax valuation allowance reversal, net and other (3) —



(3)



—



(3)

Income tax expense (benefit) (4) (1)



(4)



54



2

Transaction costs (5) —



6



5



6

Income from WABCO distribution termination —



—



(265)



—

Asbestos related items (6) —



—



—



(31)

Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to Meritor, Inc. $ 11



$ 70



$ 85



$ 330

















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.01



$ 0.50



$ 3.23



$ 3.36

Impact of adjustments on diluted earnings per share 0.14



0.33



(2.11)



0.46

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.15



$ 0.83



$ 1.12



$ 3.82

















Diluted average common shares outstanding 73.8



84.1



75.6



86.3



(1) Represents tax expense including the use of deferred tax assets in jurisdictions with net operating loss carry forwards or tax credits. (2) The three months ended September 30, 2019 includes a one time net charge of $6 million recorded for an election made that will allow for future tax-free repatriation of cash to the United States. The twelve months ended September 30, 2019 includes a one time net charge of $9 million recorded for an election made that will allow for future tax-free repatriation of cash to the United States and $12 million of non-cash tax benefit related to the one time deemed repatriation of accumulated foreign earnings. (3) The three and twelve months ended September 30, 2019 includes a $3 million decrease in valuation allowances for certain U.S. state jurisdictions. (4) The three months ended September 30, 2020 includes $1 million of income tax benefit related to asset impairment. The twelve months ended September 30, 2020 includes $62 million of income tax expense related to the WABCO distribution termination, $6 million of income tax benefits related to restructuring, $1 million of income tax benefits related to asset impairment, and $1 million of income tax benefits related to transaction costs. The three months ended September 30, 2019 includes $2 million of income tax benefits related to restructuring and $2 million related to asset impairment. The twelve months ended September 30, 2019 includes $2 million of income tax benefits related to restructuring, $2 million of income tax benefits related to asset impairment and $6 million of income tax expense related to asbestos related items. (5) Represents transaction fees and inventory step-up amortization. (6) The twelve months ended September 30, 2019 includes $31 million related to the remeasurement of the Maremont net asbestos liability based on the Maremont prepackaged plan of reorganization.

MERITOR, INC.

FREE CASH FLOW — RECONCILIATION

Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, in millions)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash provided by operating activities $ 77



$ 62



$ 265



$ 256

Capital expenditures (40)



(40)



(85)



(103)

Free cash flow $ 37



$ 22



$ 180



$ 153



MERITOR, INC.

OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021— RECONCILIATIONS

Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)



Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook (1) Net income attributable to Meritor, Inc. $ ~ 45 - 75 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, attributable to Meritor, Inc. — Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to Meritor, Inc. $ ~ 45 - 75 Interest expense, net ~ 80 Provision for income taxes ~ 25 - 50 Depreciation and amortization ~ 100 Restructuring ~ 30 Other (asbestos related liability remeasurement, noncontrolling interests, loss on sale of receivables, etc.) ~ 5 - 7 Adjusted EBITDA $ ~ 285 - 342



Sales $ ~ 3,100 - 3,350



Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) ~ 9.2% - 10.2%



Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ ~ 0.60 - 1.05 Adjustments:

Restructuring costs ~ 0.40 Non-cash tax expense (3) ~ 0.10 - 0.30 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ ~ 1.10 - 1.75



Diluted average common shares outstanding ~ 73



Cash provided by operating activities $ ~ 145 - 185 Capital expenditures ~ 85 Free cash flow $ ~ 60 - 100

(1) Amounts are approximate. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin equals adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated sales from continuing operations. (3) Represents tax expense related to the use of deferred tax assets in jurisdictions with net operating loss carry forwards or tax credits.

