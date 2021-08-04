Meritor Selected by Hyliion to Supply Blue Horizon Electrification Technology for New Hypertruck ERX™ Launch

TROY, Mich., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it will provide electric drivetrain sub-systems for Hyliion's Hypertruck ERX™ electrified powertrain for Class 8 trucks.

Hyliion's powertrain system will feature Meritor's Blue Horizon™ 14Xe™ ePowertrain integrated drive axles as the standard position propulsion and regeneration hardware on Hyliion vehicle upfits. Hypertruck ERX provides a practical, clean, long haul powertrain solution capable of operating in all-electric mode.

"Being selected as a long-term partner to power the Hypertruck ERX is extremely exciting," said Chris Villavarayan, CEO and president of Meritor. "We pride ourselves on providing innovative technologies and this is a perfect fit for such a game-changing vehicle."

"Like Hyliion, Meritor is committed to providing industry-leading, zero-emissions transportation solutions, and is a strong supply partner to deliver on this goal. Meritor's expertise in electric drivetrain technology is an exciting addition as the Hypertruck ERX moves forward along its path to commercialization," said Thomas Healy, CEO of Hyliion.

Meritor's 14Xe ePowertrain for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles will be produced in Asheville and Forest City, North Carolina.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

