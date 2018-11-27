Meritor to Host Analyst Day in New York on Dec. 6

TROY, Mich., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. will host its Analyst Day event from 9 a.m.-noon ET Thursday, Dec. 6 at the Park Hyatt New York.

Investors can access the webcast (audio and slides combined) in real time by visiting the Investors section of Meritor's website at meritor.com. Presentation slides will be available 60 minutes prior to the event on the Presentations page of the Investors section of Meritor.com.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

