Meritor's Plainfield, Indiana Site Recognized in 2020 Governor's Workplace Safety Awards

TROY, Mich., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced its Plainfield, Indiana site has earned the Rising Star recognition in the 2020 Governor's Workplace Safety Awards for positively impacting employee safety and demonstrating proactive measures to improve the plant's safety and health culture.

"This award is for all of our employees who greatly value safety and watch each other's backs every day, so everyone goes home in the same condition they were at the start of their shift," said Gene Evans, site manager for Meritor in Plainfield. "Employee safety is a core priority at each of our global locations and a key business metric in Meritor's M2022 strategic plan."



Meritor's 275 employees in Plainfield remanufacture heavy-duty truck brakes and drivetrain components, working in a culture of safety built around training, capital investments and engagement activities, according to Evans. The site, which placed renewed focus on safety in 2016, has not had a recordable injury since 2018.

In addition to investing in automatic riveting machines and drum line automation technology that uses robots to reduce risk of injury, the plant has a safety talk at the start of each shift and offers training throughout the year. Safety is also built into performance reviews, which require hourly employees to document how they apply safety principles, and give examples of safety habits at work and home – and to share their practices at shift startup meetings.

"In our safety culture, employee concerns are communicated face to face with supervisors, safety committee members and the leadership team," Evans said.

The annual Governor's Workplace Safety Awards are a joint initiative among government, business and safety leaders including the Indiana Department of Labor on behalf of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Central Indiana Chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers.

