Merlin Law Group Attorney Selected To Help Lynn Haven After Hurricane Recovery Investigation

LYNN HAVEN, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal investigation into corrupt hurricane recovery activity resulted in Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton being indicted. Merlin Law Group attorney Jeff Carter was temporarily designated as City Attorney. City leaders are now working to establish new guidelines and procedures to ensure no corruption happens again.

The investigation involves multiple elected city officials allegedly defrauding the city for millions of dollars via contracts with several disaster relief businesses in the wake of the Hurricane Michael.

There are far-reaching implications that could arise with this investigation. Most notably, taxpayers are concerned this corrupt activity could jeopardize future hurricane recovery relief provided by FEMA. Russell stated that he and the city manager would be sitting down with their consultant at Tetra Tech, a local engineering and consulting firm, and their consultant at FEMA to discuss moving forward.

In looking to appoint an interim city attorney, Merlin Law Group president, Chip Merlin, believes Jeff Carter's hard work, transparency, and honesty made the decision simple for Lynn Haven.

"[Jeff's efforts] turned around an adversarial relationship with Lynn Haven's insurance company after our retention. Jeff could also help them with the newly arising and troubling matters which they clearly need to address right away," said Merlin.

Carter's appointment as the interim city attorney for the city of Lynn Haven does not mean that Merlin Law Group is getting into governmental practice law. Instead, Carter will represent the City through his own firm in Panama City, Florida—the Law Office of Jeff Carter, P.A.—which handles commercial transactions and litigation along with governmental law in addition to Jeff's role in assisting property owners with their insurance claims through Merlin Law Group. Merlin Law Group's focus is property insurance law claims and helping policyholders of all types, including municipalities, obtain the full recovery of their insurance benefits following a loss.

The hope now is that Carter can use his positive relationships to assist the City in moving past this debacle to preserve any chance of receiving hurricane recovery assistance in the future.

"It is a privilege to assist the citizens and leadership of the city of Lynn Haven during this difficult time," said Carter.

With an already active hurricane season this year, the city is relying on Carter.

SOURCE Merlin Law Group, P.A.

Related Links

https://www.merlinlawgroup.com

