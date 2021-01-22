Merlin Law Group Hires Former Judge Dennis Bailey To Lead Trial Division

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Law Group has recently hired Dennis Bailey, a former Circuit Judge from the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit, to lead its Trial Division.

Bailey brings a wealth of experience to the firm and previously worked fourteen years as a criminal trial lawyer. He served as Assistant State Attorney of Broward County for nine of those years, prosecuting and defending crimes from misdemeanors to murder. Bailey spent another 14 years of his career in general civil rights practice as both plaintiff and defense counsel and represented clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to homeless citizens in Federal Civil Rights litigation throughout Florida. Bailey's experience as an attorney includes over 200 jury trials and over 200 bench trials. As a judge, Bailey oversaw hundreds of trials.

He also served as a teacher and taught trial practice at Nova Southeastern University and the University of Miami.

Chip Merlin, president of Merlin Law Group, noted Bailey will work with Managing Attorney Michael Duffy on both oversight and support of the firm's cases. Merlin believes Bailey's experience and passion for trial practice will aid even the most seasoned attorneys and assist in training and mentoring other attorneys with little trial exposure.

"Other attorneys at law firms representing policyholders simply do not have the support we provide to our staff. This effort to increase specialized legal skill sets and provide the educational tools and training to our team sets us apart – as do the individual efforts of each of the attorneys here at Merlin Law Group," said Merlin.

Bailey is familiar with the firm and from his time on the bench and is excited to join its efforts to advocate for policyholders nationwide.

"I've known Merlin Law Group and the work it does for more than a decade. When I decided to leave the bench and get back into private practice, I knew Merlin Law Group was where I wanted to go," said Bailey.

About Merlin Law Group: Merlin Law Group has been dedicated to representing policyholders and litigating their insurance claims for over 35 years. We have represented individual homeowners, commercial enterprises, condominium associations, and large municipalities. Our firm has successfully litigated and recovered hundreds of millions in damages for our clients. Having a dedicated trial team, financial resources to fight insurance companies, and attorneys nationwide sets us apart.

