Merrell Debuts Extensions of its Most Popular Hiking Boot Franchise with the Moab Speed and Moab Flight

Since its inception in 2007, the Moab hiking boot has been the gateway footwear to the outdoors for more than 20 million people around the globe. Built with the same comfort and fit the Moab is known for, the Moab Speed hiking shoe and Moab Flight trail running shoe deliver features specific to those exploring the outdoors in a variety of ways.

The Moab Speed hiking shoe is a lightweight, protective hybrid designed to provide the confidence to tackle any trail. The lightweight hiker is first-to-market with utilizing Vibram's newest innovation, 'Vibram® Traction Lug' - a technology which uses micro lug features to make a macro difference. The technology increases lug surface area by up to 50%, and results in significantly increased traction and stability. Other features include a Vibram® Ecostep outsole which is made from a minimum of 30% recycled rubber, a FloatPro® midsole, a rock plate, and recycled laces and mesh lining. The Moab Speed hiking shoe comes in low, mid, and Gore-Tex® options.

The Moab Flight is a protective, cushioned trail running shoe designed to provide underfoot confidence in any trail condition. Top features include a woven jacquard and recycled mesh upper, a FloatPro® midsole, a recycled Vibram® Ecostep outsole, and 10mm drop with 3mm lug depth.

"At Merrell, we exist to share the simple power of being outside. The introduction of our Moab Speed hiking shoe and Moab Flight trail running shoe comes at a time when consumers are sticking close to home and have a renewed need to experience the outdoors, either for the first time or in a new way," says Shaun Bohnsack, VP of Product Management at Merrell. "They're asking for a blend of outdoor function and style in their shoes and boots and the new lightweight options of our Moab Speed and Moab Flight deliver upon these needs and offer a new take on our most popular hiking boot franchise."

Merrell will be celebrating the launch of the Moab Speed and Moab Flight throughout the year with their Step Further campaign that aims to inspire the next generation of hikers to go a step further than they, or anyone who came before them, ever thought possible.

