Merrell Launches Bare Steps™ Collection For Trailblazing Toddlers

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on empowering amazing outdoor lives for people of all ages, Merrell announced today its Bare Steps™ collection, a new toddler line promoting healthy foot development for early walkers. The new collection, created especially for tiny explorers, was designed to mirror the natural shape of a child's foot, allowing better traction and more wiggle room for growing toes.

"Toddlers are inherently curious and always on the go, which makes life an adventure for them and the parents chasing after them," says Kate Cox, Vice President of Product, Merrell Kids. "The Bare Steps™ collection was designed to be comfortable, versatile and durable to stand up to all the running, climbing and jumping toddlers will put them through."

The Merrell Bare Steps™ collection features multi-directional grooves for ultimate flexibility and a barefoot feel, along with an extra wide toe box for growing feet. The fit of the shoes follows the natural shape of a child's foot to allow for proper foot development. An alternative closure is included on each style in the collection for easy on/off, with premium, unlined soft uppers for comfort. Additionally, the collection is eco-friendly. Each shoe is made with a minimum of 45 percent recycled materials. Bare Steps™ also features Merrell's M Select™ GRIP rubber outsole for durability and improved traction.

The Merrell Bare Steps™ collection comes in two seasonal styles – a lifestyle boot and a casual sneaker – in a variety of bright, vibrant colors. The collection is available in sizes 4 – 10, medium and wide, and the SRP ranges from $46.00 – $48.00. In addition to key retailers in the United States, the collection is available on merrell.com/kids.

ABOUT KIDS GROUP OF WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE



The Kids Group of Wolverine Worldwide drives the design and development of children's shoes under the company's portfolio of industry-leading brands, including Merrell®, Sperry®, Saucony®, Hush Puppies® and Keds®. As experts in children's footwear, the Kids Group team is dedicated to creating comfortable, durable and stylish shoes taking kids from first steps to the school yard. The Kids Group of Wolverine Worldwide distributes through leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 40 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit www.wolverineworldwide.com.

ABOUT MERRELL



Merrell® exists to give you all you really need to discover the simple yet profound power of the trail. We believe the trail is for everyone. Our goal is to provide thoughtfully designed, rigorously tested products that over-deliver on performance, versatility and durability. Because when you've got air in your lungs and good shoes on your feet, you've got everything you need. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social at @merrell and @merrelloutside.

