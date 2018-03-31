Merrill Lynch to Be Signature Sponsor at the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning's Diversity Summit

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning today announced that Merrill Lynch will be a Signature Sponsor for its inaugural Diversity Summit, to be held in New York City on October 23, 2018.

The firm also recently became the leading employer of CFP® professionals in the United States, furthering its support and commitment to financial planning.

"As a Signature Sponsor for the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning's Diversity Summit, Merrill Lynch is continuing to champion diversity and CFP® certification," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller. "The financial planning profession needs to reflect the increasingly diverse American public it serves."

Merrill Lynch's contribution facilitates a day-long Summit that features keynote speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions discussing how financial planning can attract and retain ethnically and racially diverse workforce talent. The Center will also release a thought leadership paper at the Summit that provides concrete suggestions for how individuals and firms of all sizes can address the need to diversify its workforce.

"We are passionate about building greater diversity in our profession and opening doors within our own organization," said Andy Sieg, head of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. "Being a diverse and inclusive firm helps us to attract top talent and to better connect with our clients and provide them with the highest level of service. It's central to our growth strategy and ability to be successful in the future."

To learn more and support the Center's initiatives, visit www.CenterforFinancialPlanning.org. The work of the Center is also made possible through Center sponsors, including Lead Founding Sponsor TD Ameritrade Institutional and Founding Sponsor Northwestern Mutual.

ABOUT MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is a leading provider of comprehensive wealth management and investment services for individuals and businesses globally. With 14,829 financial advisors and $2.3 trillion in client balances as of March 31, 2018, it is among the largest businesses of its kind in the world. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management specializes in goals-based wealth management, including planning for retirement, education, legacy, and other life goals through investment, cash and credit management. Within Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, the Private Banking and Investment Group focuses on the unique and personalized needs of wealthy individuals, families and their businesses. These clients are served by more than 200 highly specialized private wealth advisor teams, along with experts in areas such as investment management, concentrated stock management and intergenerational wealth transfer strategies. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is part of Bank of America Corporation.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by nearly 82,000 people in the United States.

ABOUT the CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge. More about the Center and its initiatives can be found at www.CenterforFinancialPlanning.org.

SOURCE CFP Board Center for Financial Planning

Related Links

http://www.CenterforFinancialPlanning.org

