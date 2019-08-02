Merritt Hawkins And Staff Care Support National Health Center Week

As sponsors of the event, which begins August 4, Merritt Hawkins and Staff Care will be supporting celebration activities at six FQHCs in four states, including Texas, Missouri, Georgia, and California. The firms' $27,500 National Health Center Week Silver Sponsorship, made to the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), will help forward the vital work FQHCs do providing healthcare services through thousands of sites across the country. Merritt Hawkins and Staff Care are long-time supporters of FQHCs and are proud to be preferred partners of NACHC's Value in Staffing (ViS) Program for the last ten years.

"The role of FQHCs is expanding, and Merritt Hawkins and Staff Care take great pride assisting in this process in the key area of physician and advanced practitioner staffing," said Travis Singleton, Executive Vice President of Merritt Hawkins. "We look forward to expanding our partnership with FQHCs as they provide a growing number of patients with quality, affordable and accessible healthcare," said Jeff Decker, President of Staff Care.

The theme for this year's NHCW is "Rooted in Communities", with different observations for each day of the week centered on that theme. There are NHCW events scheduled across the country, including health fairs, visits by Members of Congress and state officials to local health centers, press conferences, back-to-school drives, community breakfasts, patient appreciation events, free health screenings and dental cleanings, and much more. Merritt Hawkins and Staff Care representatives will be attending some of these activities, presenting plaques and making presentations on the key role FQHCs play in delivering care in today's evolving healthcare market. Community Health Centers serve more than 28 million Americans, a number that continues to grow along with the demand for affordable primary care. FQHCs have compiled a significant record of success that includes:

in annual health system savings; Reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and unnecessary visits to the emergency room;

Treating patients for a fraction of the average cost of one emergency room visit;

Maintaining patient satisfaction levels of nearly 100 percent;

Serving more than one in six Medicaid beneficiaries for less than two percent of the national Medicaid budget.

NACHC acts as the professional education and advocacy association for the health centers and helps organize National Health Center Week. Through its recruitment services, Merritt Hawkins and Staff Care assist FQHCs in maintaining necessary staffing levels and in carrying out their mission of providing accessible, affordable care.

