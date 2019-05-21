Merritt Healthcare announces $10.2 million Mount Sinai outpatient development project

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merritt Healthcare, the industry leader in the development, management and advisory of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) nationwide, today announced its plan to develop a $10.2 million ASC with Mount Sinai Ambulatory Ventures, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the 3,800-bed New York area-based Mount Sinai Health System.

"Mount Sinai is a leading health system in the New York metropolitan area and is at the forefront of providing ambulatory services," said Kerri Ubaldi, Vice President of Operations at Merritt Healthcare. "We look forward to partnering with their talented team on this facility and delivering high-quality, convenient care to their patients."

The project is currently under consideration with the New York State Department of Health. Following approval of a certificate of need application, the gastroenterology-focused outpatient facility will have four procedure rooms and be utilized by 42 Mount Sinai-affiliated gastroenterologists, who are expected to see roughly 9,000 patients and perform about 10,000 procedures each year at the ASC.

Mount Sinai Ambulatory Ventures will own 85 percent of the leased facility and Merritt Healthcare will own 15 percent. The single-specialty ASC will be located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

About Merritt Healthcare



Founded in 2001, Merritt Healthcare is the industry leader in the development, management and advisory of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) nationwide. It is a proud owner-operator firm committed to direct principal involvement in all development and management projects. It develops facilities where procedures are performed safely, efficiently and in a cost-effective manner. It helps partners maximize value and achieve high levels of physician and patient satisfaction.

About Mount Sinai Ventures

Mount Sinai Ambulatory Ventures, Inc. began in 2008 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mount Sinai Health System. It has strategically invested in a wide variety of enterprises including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, management service organizations, and health technology companies. It will invest in new, existing, and start-up healthcare businesses that are focused on population health management. Key criteria for assessing such opportunities will be their ability to improve the quality of care, drive down the cost of delivering medical care, and expand and improve the access to services for populations which have been historically denied such equality.

