MERRY JANE Brings 'Queens of the Stoned Age' Podcast to Official SXSW Stage to Talk Cannabis and Celebrate International Women's Day

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MERRY JANE is excited to announce that the award winning original series turned podcast, Queens of the Stoned Age, will be recording live from the official SXSW stage today, March 8, 2019, for the kick-off of SXSW programming and International Women's Day.

Queens of the Stoned Age Podcast with Host Mira Gonzalez

Queens of the Stoned Age brings together some of the most irreverent female voices, and the podcast dives deep into important topics in the world of cannabis and beyond. Hosted by MERRY JANE's Mira Gonzalez, the series features thoughtful minds, visionary creators, and influential personalities confronting a wide range of topics (intersectionality, feminism, politics, pop culture, activism, health and wellness, etc.) from a cannabis-perspective.

For this special SXSW episode, Queens of the Stoned Age will be recording live at the JW Marriott in downtown Austin from 11am-12pm CST on the official SXSW podcast stage. The guests include Austinites Elizabeth Nichols, Chairman of the Texas Cannabis Industry Association and Michelle Taylor, founder and CEO of The Zella Company. Each guest will share their perspective on the booming cannabis industry and discuss how cannabis plays a role in their life.

Queens of the Stoned Age, which has been featured by media outlets like Playboy and Refinery29, is published on merryjane.com , the MERRY JANE Facebook Page (375k+ likes) and YouTube channel (210k+ subs), Snoop Dogg's YouTube channel WestFestTV (4.5m+ subs), and can also be found on Apple Podcasts.

MERRY JANE will be found at many other official events throughout SXSW, including The Beach Bum movie premiere, where they will be recording live from the red carpet, and after party. The Beach Bum features a well-recognized cast including Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron, Isla Fisher, Martin Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Jimmy Buffett and MERRY JANE's very own Snoop Dogg. MERRY JANE will also be reporting throughout the week from the VICELAND Skateland event and The Zella House , and Jim Baudino, MERRY JANE VP of Corporate Relations, will be speaking at the MediaLink and TRIPTK "The Marketing Green Rush" brunch and panel event. Visit the official SXSW event schedule here to learn more.

ABOUT MERRY JANE

MERRY JANE is an award-winning, global multi-media company at the intersection of cannabis culture and pop culture, covering everything from politics to product previews. MERRY JANE's dot-com and social channels reach millions with engaging editorial, original videos, and influential social content. MERRY JANE produces scripted and non-scripted television shows including the Emmy-nominated hit series "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," now in its third season on VH1. With successful franchises like the world's largest 420 festival, "The MERRY JANE 420 Wellness Retreat," now in its 6th year, MERRY JANE produces high-profile events and activations that shape the cannabis landscape. MERRY JANE also offers strategy and creative services, and they have brought new products to market, worked with the largest cannabis brands in the world on brand strategy, and developed strategies with major non-cannabis brands to reach this coveted demographic.

