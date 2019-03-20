Mesa Biotech Named 2019 Frost & Sullivan Price/Performance Value Leader in Global Influenza Point-of-Care Testing

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesa Biotech Inc., is a privately held, molecular diagnostic company that developed an affordable and easy to operate polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing platform designed specifically for point-of-care (POC) infectious disease diagnosis. Today, Mesa Biotech announced that it has been awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Price/Performance Value Leadership Award for Influenza Point-of-Care Testing; Global Market. The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award compared Mesa Biotech's Accula™ System against competitor devices on key criteria such as functionality, ease of use, product/service quality, and performance reliability.

Download the Frost & Sullivan Price/Performance Research Report

"Mesa Biotech's patented and patent-pending technology shifts the focus from expensive and centralized laboratory-based molecular DNA and RNA tests to decentralized and affordable POC test systems," said Unmesh Lal, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Mesa's Accula Flu A/Flu B is the only visually read molecular test in the market that offers the familiarity of a traditional immunoassay. Combining the sensitivity and specificity of PCR technology with rapid diagnosis in 30 minutes, a low price point, and lower operating costs, Mesa Biotech was the clear recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Global Price/Performance Value Leadership Award in the influenza point-of-care testing market."

"We are honored to receive this award recognizing the value and performance of the Accula Test System," said Dr. Hong Cai, co-founder and CEO of Mesa Biotech. "It has been our vision to create a technologically-advanced, PCR testing platform with an affordable price point at the POC, enabling physicians to provide better patient care."

For distribution of Accula Flu A/Flu B tests, Mesa Biotech entered into a strategic alliance with Sekisui Diagnostics for exclusive product distribution rights in the United States under the Silaris™ brand. Accula is also sold directly in Europe through a network of distribution partners.

Mesa is actively applying the Accula technology to other infectious disease segments and is expanding its product portfolio into women's health, respiratory, and sexually transmitted disease markets with new assay introductions and platform enhancements.

About Mesa Biotech Inc.

Mesa Biotech designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes next generation molecular diagnostic tests, bringing the superior diagnostic performance of nucleic acid PCR amplification to the point-of-care (POC). Mesa Biotech's Accula™ System consists of a portable, palm-sized dock and disposable, assay-specific test cassettes. This patented system enables healthcare professionals to access actionable, laboratory-quality results at the POC with greater sensitivity and specificity than current infectious disease rapid immunoassay tests. The Accula Flu A/Flu B and the Accula RSV tests have obtained CE Mark in the EU and 510(k) clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) waiver from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Both products are distributed in the US by Sekisui Diagnostics under the Silaris™ brand. Mesa Biotech has secured a number of strategic agreements for distribution in Europe and Asia. For more information visit http://www.mesabiotech.com .

SOURCE Mesa Biotech Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mesabiotech.com

