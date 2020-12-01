MESH Hires Former Zenith Exec As New Chief Creative Officer

"Our goal is to become the most innovative and creative agency in the South, and we can only do that through talent and leadership. Justin brings a unique background of creativity and business acumen--a combination that is rare to see in a creative leader and one that is needed for brands today," said Taylor Bennett, CEO and Chief Creative Director at MESH. "With more than two decades of agency leadership under his belt, I am confident that Justin will make an exceptional addition to our executive leadership team and help fuel our continued growth."

Prior to MESH, Archer served as Executive Vice President of Marketing at Zenith where he led all U.S. based marketing efforts across the agency as well as across sub-brands Moxie and MRY for clients including Verizon, Delta Air Lines, Arby's, 20th Century Studios (originally 20th Century Fox), and JPMorgan Chase & Co., among many others. Archer also led Zenith's internal innovation lab, FutureX Labs--delivering clients future-proof trends, concepts and solutions to help move their businesses forward. During his tenure at Moxie, (Zenith's subsidiary) as Chief Marketing Officer Archer helped lead the agency's growth from a team of 30 to over 300.

"I am thrilled to join MESH as Chief Creative Officer," said Archer. "The agency's results-driven creative and its talented team has driven an impressive growth trajectory over the last few years. I am eager to help the team continue to gain traction--presenting innovative client solutions, inspiring leadership, and broadening awareness of our work throughout the South."

Archer's creative work has earned a Bronze Effie, Gold and Silver ADDY awards, as well as Webby awards, IAB MIXX awards, Silver Show South awards, and Internet Advertising Awards. He is a member of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, as well as Choose ATL and Internet of Things Consortium, and is on the Corporate Campaign Committee for the Woodruff Arts Center. He is a graduate of Atlanta College of Art & Design, with a B.A. in Marketing.

About MESH

MESH exists to create connections and loyalty to brands. We are an independent award-winning creative and strategic agency headquartered in Baton Rouge with locations in Chattanooga, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Lafayette, LA. The firm has over 17 years of success working with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups, who are ready to grow and transform their brand. MESH has provided professional, creative solutions to clients in a wide variety of industries, including Belgard Hardscapes, Oldcastle, Inc., Sakrete, Summer Classics and Gabby Furniture, Marriott Hotels, Community Coffee Company, LSU, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Haspel Clothing, and more. For more information, visit https://www.meshbr.com/ .

Media Contact:

