Mesirow Financial Advises Flexo Transparent, a Portfolio Company of ORIX Mezzanine & Private Equity and Sidereal Capital Group, on its Sale to C-P Flexible Packaging

CHICAGO, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow Financial acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Flexo Transparent, LLC ("Flexo" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of ORIX Mezzanine & Private Equity ("OMPE"), a business unit of ORIX Corporation USA, and Sidereal Capital Group, LLC ("Sidereal"), on its sale to C-P Flexible Packaging, Inc. ("C-P Flexible"), a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, Ltd. ("First Atlantic").

Headquartered in Buffalo, NY, Flexo provides multi-colored flexible packaging including custom-printed rollstock, bags, pouches and sleeves primarily for food grade and retail consumer products. The Company's manufacturing capabilities include flexographic printing up to 10 colors with a wide-web priority, laminations, bag and pouch converting, slitting and graphic design support services.

"We have enjoyed our success under OMPE's and Sidereal's ownership," said Brian Mabry, president of Flexo. "We believe that our partnership with C-P Flexible and First Atlantic will provide us with the resources and support to continue to service our clients' needs. We are looking forward to strong growth in this next chapter."

Jeff Sangalis, head of OMPE, commented on the transaction, "We are proud of the accomplishments Flexo achieved during our ownership. It was a pleasure to work with Flexo's team and we wish them continued success in the flexible packaging industry."

"The management team did a tremendous job executing our business plan, which strengthened the breadth and depth of Flexo's operations," said EJ Sloboda, managing partner of Sidereal. "Mesirow's industry experience, longstanding relationships and deal management were key factors the success of this transaction."

"We are honored to have represented the Flexo, OMPE and Sidereal management teams throughout this process," said Louis Mitchell, managing director of Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group. "Flexo's strong reputation within the flexible packaging industry allowed us to find the ideal strategic partner for the Company. C-P Flexible is committed to preserving Flexo's legacy and investing in the Company's growth."

The transaction represents another successful assignment completed by Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group. Mesirow Financial is one of the most active advisors in the paper, plastics, packaging and specialty printing sectors, having completed over 125 transactions in recent years.

About Flexo Transparent, LLC

Established in 1954, Flexo Transparent provides its consumer retail customers with cost-efficient, high-quality flexible plastic packaging products, such as rollstock, wicketed bags, pouches and stretch sleeves, and employs state-of-the-art cold seal technology. To learn more, please visit flexotransparent.com.

About ORIX Mezzanine & Private Equity

ORIX Mezzanine & Private Equity expands alternatives for lower-mid to middle-market companies throughout North America by offering standalone equity investments (control and non-control), flexible mezzanine capital or a combination of the two strategies. Investments are predominantly with independent sponsors and also include investments with funded equity sponsors, family offices and directly with entrepreneurs and management teams. Typical investments are initially in the $10 million to $20 million range, with the ability to further grow to support OMPE's clients' success. For more information on OMPE visit orixmpe.com.

About ORIX Corporation USA

ORIX Mezzanine & Private Equity is a business unit of ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA), a Dallas-based financial services firm providing innovative capital solutions since 1981. ORIX USA and its subsidiaries—Boston Financial Investment Management, Lancaster Pollard, NXT Capital, Mariner Investment Group, RB Capital and RED Capital Group—include a team of more than 1,000 employees spanning 30+ offices across the U.S. and Brazil. ORIX USA and its family of companies have $63 billion of assets under management, administration and servicing (including more than $10 billion held by the company and its subsidiaries). Its parent company, ORIX Corporation, is a publicly owned international financial services company with operations in 38 countries and regions worldwide. ORIX Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8591) and New York Stock Exchange (IX). For more information on ORIX Mezzanine & Private Equity, visit orixmpe.com or orix.com.

About Sidereal Capital Group, LLC

Sidereal Capital Group is a private equity firm that focuses exclusively on lower middle-market companies operating within well-defined niches in the specialty manufacturing and industrial services sectors. Over the years, Sidereal has developed a deep expertise in partnering with management teams in the transformation of their businesses through strategic guidance, leadership development and process improvements. To learn more, please visit siderealcapital.com.

About C-P Flexible Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1959, C-P Flexible Packaging is a premier flexible packaging company serving stable food and consumer end-markets mainly focused on snacks, baked goods, confections and household chemicals. C-P provides converted and printed rollstock, stretch & shrink sleeves, and pouches to blue chip customers on a regional and national basis. Located in York, PA, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in York and Bristol, PA.

About First Atlantic Capital, Ltd.

Founded in 1989, First Atlantic Capital is a middle market private equity firm that leverages its extensive consulting and operational experience to acquire middle market companies, seeking to build them up to become market leaders. Since its inception, the firm has completed more than 70 acquisitions, assembling 22 successful platforms in various industries that include plastics and packaging, food and beverage, consumer and industrial products and business services. Notable investments in the packaging industry include Berry Plastics, Ranpak, Captive Plastics, Resource Label Group and C-P Flexible Packaging. For additional information visit firstatlanticcapital.com.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions that deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

CONTACT:

Rebecca Bailen

Mesirow Financial

312.595.7119

rbailen@mesirowfinancial.com

Michael Herley

Kekst

212.521.4897

michael.herley@kekst.com

SOURCE Mesirow Financial

Related Links

http://www.mesirowfinancial.com

