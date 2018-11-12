Mesirow Financial Advises Mid-Atlantic Packaging, Inc. on its Sale to Royal Box Group, LLC, a Division of Schwarz Partners, LP

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow Financial acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Mid-Atlantic Packaging, Inc. ("Mid-Atlantic" or the "Company") on its sale to Royal Box Group, LLC ("TRG"), a division of Schwarz Partners, LP ("Schwarz").

Headquartered in Montgomeryville, PA, Mid-Atlantic is an innovative provider of quality, sustainable, corrugated packaging. The Company provides a comprehensive suite of packaging products and services, including brown boxes, display cases, POP displays, retail-ready packaging, structural engineering, graphic design, testing and more, across various consumer packaged goods end markets. As a global solutions provider, Mid-Atlantic delivers its value-added products across North America.

Andy Pierson, president of Mid-Atlantic, commented on the transaction, "As a closely held, family-owned business, Mid-Atlantic values its employees and customers. Mesirow Financial's expertise and relationships within the industry were vital in pairing Mid-Atlantic with a partner that shares our culture and commitment to furthering growth and innovation in the market."

Bill Hornell, managing director of Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group, said, "We were honored to represent Mid-Atlantic in this transaction. Our main goal was to align the interests of all key stakeholders, and we believe Mid-Atlantic will be a strong partner to complement TRG's unique capabilities and expand its retail presence."

The transaction represents another successful assignment completed by Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group. Mesirow Financial is one of the most active advisors in the paper, plastics, packaging and specialty printing sectors, having completed over 125 transactions in recent years.

About Mid-Atlantic Packaging, Inc.

Mid-Atlantic Packaging Inc. was established in 1961 as a privately held and veteran owned company. Since its inception, Mid-Atlantic has been a leader amongst corrugated box manufacturers, and its mission has been to deliver corrugated packaging products and services to customers that meet and/or exceed their expectations. To learn more, please visit mid-atlanticpkg.com.

About Royal Box Group, LLC

The Royal Group, owned by Schwarz Partners, is among the nation's largest independent corrugated box and display manufacturers. Together with its affiliates, TRG has over 50 locations nationwide, including paper mills, sheet feeders, and converting locations, and serves its mission of providing value added solutions for the most demanding customers in a variety of areas including industrial packaging, POP displays, and graphic packaging. To learn more, please visit teamtrg.com.

About Schwarz Partners, LP

Schwarz Partners, LP is an Indianapolis-based holding company with interests in several industries, notably packaging, sheet feeders and transportation. Founded in 1998, Schwarz Partners is a privately held, second-generation company poised to continue growing in its core markets. To learn more, please visit schwarzpartners.com.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions that deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

