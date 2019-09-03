Mesirow Financial Advises Vanguard on its Partnership with Dunes Point Capital

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow Financial acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Vanguard Packaging, Inc., Advanced Logistics & Fulfillment, LLC ("ALF") and Great Plains Packaging, Inc. (collectively "Vanguard", "Vanguard Companies" or the "Company") on its investment from Dunes Point Capital, LP ("Dunes Point Capital").

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Vanguard is an independently owned and operated manufacturer of high-graphic corrugated displays, retail-ready packaging, industrial packaging products as well as related fulfillment and logistics services. Vanguard is a customer-centric company that provides a comprehensive one-stop solution. The company emphasizes responsiveness, innovation, and the delivery of high-quality products and services through the use of sustainable business practices, establishing the Company as one of the most sustainable packaging companies in North America.

"Over the past four decades, Vanguard has developed a reputation for unparalleled client service, innovation and commitment to sustainability," said Mark Mathes, CEO of Vanguard. "We believe that our partnership with Dunes Point Capital will provide us with the resources and support to continue to service our customers' needs at the highest level. We are looking forward to strong growth in this next chapter."

Karen Mathes, president of ALF, commented on the transaction, "Mesirow Financial's extensive experience in the packaging industry and expert guidance were pivotal in securing a successful outcome for Vanguard Companies, its employees and its customers."

"We are honored to have represented Vanguard throughout the transaction process," said Bill Hornell, managing director in Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group. Melanie Yermack, director in Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group, added, "We believe that Dunes Point Capital is an ideal partner to support Vanguard's growth objectives and will enable the Company to continue providing exceptional packaging solutions and service to its customers."

The transaction represents another successful assignment completed by Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group. Mesirow Financial is one of the most active advisors in the paper, plastics, packaging and specialty printing sectors, having completed over 125 transactions in recent years.

About Vanguard Packaging, Inc.

Vanguard Packaging, Inc. is located in SubTropolis in Kansas City, Missouri with offices in St. Louis, Missouri and Bentonville, Arkansas. It is an independently owned and operated manufacturer of high-graphic corrugated displays, retail-ready packaging, industrial packaging products as well as related fulfillment and logistics services. Vanguard is a customer-centric company that provides a comprehensive one-stop solution. The company emphasizes responsiveness, innovation, and the delivery of high-quality products and services through the use of sustainable business practices establishing the Company as one of the most sustainable packaging companies in North America.

About Advanced Logistics & Fulfillment, LLC

ALF is located in the temperature and humidity-controlled SubTropolis in Kansas City, Missouri, and specializes in the assembly of corrugated displays ranging from simple Sidekicks and PDQs to complex retail pallet displays. ALF is also experienced in assembling mixed media such as corrugated with plastics, wood or metal. To learn more, please visit advancedlogisticsandfulfillment.com.

About Great Plains Packaging, Inc.

Great Plains Packaging is an independently owned manufacturer of pressure sensitive labels, spiral-wound paper tubes and cores and V-Tough Edge Guard™. Founded in 1996, it has earned a reputation for fast quotes, quick production times and high-quality printing. Great Plains Packaging is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri at Vanguard's headquarters. To learn more, please visit greatplainspkg.com.

About Dunes Point Capital, LP

Founded in 2013, Dunes Point Capital LP is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial sector. Dunes Point Capital targets companies with enterprise values of up to $500 million. For more information, please visit dunespointcapital.com.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions designed to deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

CONTACT:

mediainquires@mesirowfinancial.com

SOURCE Mesirow Financial

Related Links

http://www.mesirowfinancial.com

