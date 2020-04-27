Mesirow Financial Named a 2020 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews

CHICAGO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestmentNews has recognized Mesirow Financial, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, as a 2020 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers. Mesirow was selected as one of this year's top firms based on employer and employee surveys, evaluating company culture, benefits, career paths, and more.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a Best Place to Work for Financial Advisers," said Dominick Mondi, President and CEO of Mesirow Financial. "Wealth management was the firm's founding capability more than 80 years ago and today, we continue to cultivate a strong wealth management culture; optimize the client/advisor experience through operations and technology; and recruit, develop and engage top industry talent."

"These firms are role models in the industry," said George Moriarty, InvestmentNews chief content officer. "They empower advisers to focus on delivering exceptional service to their clients."

Melissa Bean, President and CEO of Mesirow Wealth Advisors, joined the firm in 2019, bringing a rare combination of leadership in the public, private and non-profit arenas. "Our wealth advisors have an average of approximately 20 years with the firm," said Bean. "We are here to help clients stay on track through up and down markets, measuring our relationships in years and often generations."

Mesirow Financial is highlighted in the April 27th issue of InvestmentNews and at bestplacesforadvisers.com.

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. With expertise in Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking and Advisory Services, we design differentiated financial strategies that seek to help our institutional, corporate and individual clients prosper over time. As of March 31, 2020, Mesirow Financial had $160 billion in total assets under supervision. To learn more, visit mesirowfinancial.com or Mesirow Wealth Advisors and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow Financial was also recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by the Chicago Tribune and one of the Top Places to Work by Crain's Chicago Business.

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, their standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed InvestmentNews to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. Through their weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos and webcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however and wherever they need it. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago and Washington D.C., InvestmentNews is part of London-based Bonhill Group plc. Learn more at www.InvestmentNews.com.

