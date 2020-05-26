Mesirow Financial Opportunity & Inclusion Program Celebrates Anniversary

"The Mesirow Opportunity and Inclusion Program was built on a 25-year foundation of partnership between our firm and Anixter," said Dominick Mondi, Mesirow Financial President and CEO. "Our Program Associates work alongside Mesirow colleagues, gaining valuable experience that will help them to grow and thrive as professionals while making deep contributions to our firm and in the community."

"Across Illinois, nearly 20,000 people with developmental disabilities are waiting for admission to adult programs that support independence and life success," said Rebecca Clark, Anixter Center President and CEO. "The Mesirow Opportunity and Inclusion Program is an exemplary model in our city that helps bridge that gap – benefiting participants through a personal, customized approach to job carving and serving a broad lens of disability. Given the success of Mesirow's program, we are poised and excited to customize this model for other corporations in Chicagoland."

May 2020 also marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability.

