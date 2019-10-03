Mesirow Financial's Latest Fund Enhances Fixed Income by Incorporating Currency Alpha and High Yield

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow Financial ("Mesirow") announced today the launch of its third mutual fund, the Mesirow Financial Enhanced Core Plus Fund (the "Enhanced Core Plus Fund" or the "Fund"). Led by Mesirow's Core Fixed Income team, the Fund will leverage the expertise from two of Mesirow's other institutionally focused investment and alternative strategies – Currency Alpha and High Yield Fixed Income – to offer investors a differentiated strategy.

"In today's low-yield environment, investors are re-thinking fixed income allocations and searching for ways to achieve sufficient income and manage interest rate risk," said Peter Hegel, head of the Core Fixed Income team at Mesirow. "By incorporating high yield and active currency, the Enhanced Core Plus Fund introduces asset classes that have low or negative correlations to major equity and fixed income asset classes, while also offering investors the potential for higher yield. We believe this is a combination that can provide attractive risk-adjusted performance over a market cycle."

"The ability to combine our expertise and distinctive strategies across Mesirow's investment management platform reflects the breadth of our capabilities, as well as our collaborative and entrepreneurial culture," noted Joe Hoffman, head of the Currency Management team at Mesirow. "The end result is a unique solution for income-oriented investors and the advisors who serve them."

The investment professionals managing this strategy have built successful track records over many years of working together in their respective products.

The Enhanced Core Plus Fund trades under the symbols MFBIX (Institutional Class) and MFBVX (Investor Class). For more details, the Fund prospectus and fact sheet are available online. To accommodate institutional investor needs and preferences, the strategy will also be available in separate account and collective investment trust formats.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their specific objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions designed to deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objective, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full & summary prospectus, which may be obtained at mesirowfinancial.com/mutual-funds or by calling 1.833.MESIROW. Read the prospectus before investing.

The Mesirow Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO). The Funds are managed by Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. SIDCO is not affiliated with Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. or Mesirow Financial, Inc. Investing involves risk including the loss of principal.

Mesirow Financial refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow Financial name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. © 2019. All rights reserved. Mesirow Financial Fixed Income Core, High Yield and Currency Management are divisions of Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., an SEC-registered investment manager. The information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but is not necessarily complete and its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed are subject to change without notice. It should not be assumed that any recommendations incorporated herein will be profitable or will equal past performance. Securities offered by Mesirow Financial, Inc. member FINRA and SIPC.

CONTACT:

Michael Herley

Michael.Herley@outlook.com or MediaInquiries@mesirowfinancial.com

SOURCE Mesirow Financial

Related Links

http://www.mesirowfinancial.com

