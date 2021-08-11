Mesirow Investment Banking Enhances Debt Advisory Capabilities with Hire of New Managing Director

Eugene joins Mesirow after serving as a senior member of RW Baird's Debt Advisory team, where he advised and executed on all aspects of senior and junior debt capital raises for mergers, acquisitions, LBOs, refinancings, and general corporate purposes across various industry sectors. Throughout the course of his career, Eugene has agented more than 50 transactions for over $30 billion in proceeds.

Brian Price, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mesirow Investment Banking, commented, "Eugene serves as an important addition to our team as we continue to strengthen our presence as a trusted partner to financial sponsors. His impressive experience as a leveraged finance professional will enable us to foster new relationships and augment our comprehensive services as distinguished middle-market advisors."

"I am pleased to join Mesirow Investment Banking and to contribute to its continued growth," said Eugene Weissberger, Managing Director, Mesirow Investment Banking. "The team has a long history of superior client service and deal execution, and I look forward to taking part in this reputation."

Eugene graduated summa cum laude from the Honors College at Penn State University. While at Penn State, he served as a co-founding member of the Nittany Lion Fund, a $5 million student-run mutual fund, and remains active in advising and mentoring students. Eugene is a CFA Charterholder and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

About Mesirow Investment Banking

Mesirow Investment Banking focuses exclusively on middle-market transactions and serves both public and private companies in merger & acquisition advisory, debt advisory, restructuring and special situations, fairness and solvency opinions, board of directors advisory and special committee representation. Our practice combines rich industry knowledge and long-standing relationships with an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions designed to deliver measurable results. For more information, please visit mesirow.com/investmentbanking.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune.

