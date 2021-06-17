Mesirow Named Currency Manager of the Year for the Second Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyAge named Mesirow as Currency Manager of the Year at its 2021 Asset Management Awards for the second year in a row. "In the eyes of the judges, Mesirow's Currency Management Team was selected for this award based on their positive annual performance from the alpha strategies, expanded research library of published papers on neural network models and ESG risk factors, and for the custom risk management strategies they provide for their clients," said Adam Cadle, Editor, MoneyAge.

With over 30 years' experience in providing custom FX solutions, Mesirow Currency Management's depth and quality of investment professionals is of the highest caliber in the currency management industry, and this longevity continues to allow us to establish long-term, strategic partnerships with our institutional clients around the globe.

"We're thrilled to receive this award again this year," said Joe Hoffman, CEO, Mesirow Currency Management. "2020 was challenging, but the Currency Team did an exceptional job delivering great research, performance, and service to our clients. This is a wonderful honor, and we share it with our partners and clients."

About Mesirow

With more than $113B in currency assets,* Mesirow Currency Management has been delivering innovative, customized currency solutions to institutional clients globally since 1990. Being a private, employee owned firm, Mesirow is free from many conflicts of interest associated with bank-affiliated organizations or publicly held firms and is fully aligned with the interests of its clients.

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune.

About MoneyAge

MoneyAge provides IFAs and the financial services sector with timely news and in-depth analysis to help guide their advice and decisions. The brand comprises a mixture of financial advisers, investment platforms, and other wholesale investment providers and financial intermediaries from across every sector of the financial services industry.

Media

[email protected]

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

*As of 3.31.21. Mesirow Currency Management AUM reflects assets under management for both currency risk management products (passive and active management) and alpha and macro products. Risk management product AUM reflects the total foreign currency portfolio exposure of passive and active clients' underlying portfolios allocated to the Currency Division of Mesirow Financial. Alpha and macro product AUM reflect the client's total investment amount in the alpha and macro strategies of the Currency Division of Mesirow Financial, which is calculated based on an annualized 2% volatility target. Past performance is no indicator of future results.

SOURCE Mesirow

Related Links

https://www.mesirow.com

