Mesmerize Expands Footprint To Specialty Pharmacies With ASP Cares

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point-of-care, announced the expansion of its pharmacy portfolio through a partnership with ASP Cares. ASP Cares' network of specialty pharmacies offers 340B pharmacy services and patient care across a variety of specialties including Hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, Oncology, and Rheumatology.

Mesmerize will collaborate with ASP Cares to deliver best-in-class patient education to underserved communities and connect people to valuable resources that empower them to stay healthy. The initial phase of the collaboration includes digital TV screens in all 40 ASP Cares U.S. locations.

"Growing Mesmerize's network of specialty pharmacies solidifies our commitment to HIV education and awareness and expands our reach at the point-of-care," said Gregory Leibert, Mesmerize CEO. "ASP Cares shares our mission to support underserved communities and thus their locations are a natural fit for Mesmerize's technology."

Mesmerize's TV screens feature best-in-class editorial and educational content including information on symptoms, disease states, and treatment options, accompanied by sponsor messages. ASP Cares has access to Mesmerize's full-service digital signage studio to customize each screen and create personalized messages and videos tailored to their audience.

"Our advanced team of professionals at ASP Cares views our patients as part of our family," said Rex Green, Director of 340B at ASP Cares. "Tapping into Mesmerize's technology platform offers our customers the best access to information and education and is a logical evolution as we constantly strive to improve our service to patients and communities."

In August 2019, Mesmerize added a digital footprint to its portfolio with the acquisition of Pharmacy Health Network. In the past year, Mesmerize has expanded beyond their existing pharmacy network to include specialty pharmacies, like ASP Cares, with plans to broaden the network to national pharmacy chains in the coming months.

Mesmerize's digital network has also grown in other point-of-care venues including specialty doctors' offices and community-based organizations, treating and caring for people living with infectious diseases including HIV/AIDS. Mesmerize is also working with ASP Cares to expand its existing network of community-based organizations.

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize is an out-of-home advertising company specializing in point-of-care, point-of-sale, and transit, and is headquartered in New York, NY. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including wallboards, literature distribution and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' and dental offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations and independent pharmacies. For more information, visit https://www.mesmerize.com.

ABOUT ASP CARES

ASP Cares is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with specialty pharmacies across the U.S. committed to improving the health and well-being of individuals and communities through a patient-centered approach of compassion, personal attention, and quality care. Our pharmacy staff are highly knowledgeable in advanced therapies for complicated health issues. The company is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC), and American Board for Certification Facility. Find out more at https://www.aspcares.com.

