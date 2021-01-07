Mesmerize Partners With AO Media's +Life To Bring Patients Leading HIV/AIDS Education

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care announced a new strategic partnership with AO Media, a production company dedicated to telling powerful, entertaining and educational stories, and creator of the multimedia brand +Life, devoted to eliminating HIV stigma. Together, they are bringing leading HIV/AIDS information and education to Mesmerize's vast national network of doctors' offices, AIDS service organizations, community-based organizations, and independent pharmacies.

Mesmerize's partnership with AO Media will deliver +Life content across Mesmerize's digital and static networks, reaching diverse communities of people living with HIV/AIDS, and offering clients a valuable opportunity to surround their brand's messaging with premium content from a leading voice in HIV/AIDS information. The partnership includes the addition of +Life content to Mesmerize's digital TV screens, offering best-in-class patient education speaking to infectious disease specifically as well as general health and wellness content. Clients will also have the opportunity to create printed wallboards and condition guides with custom +Life content tailored to their brands.

"Partnering with Mesmerize places +Life content from digital and social platforms directly into the hands of audiences affected by HIV/AIDS in high-traffic areas of medical offices, clinics, and pharmacies, continuing our mission to eliminate stigma and uplift the community," said Mike Spierer, AO Media Co-Founder and +Life Executive Producer.

"+Life shares Mesmerize's devotion to combatting the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS by providing valuable information to the community; bringing their content to our national point of care network educates and empowers patients to thrive in their daily lives," said Gregory Leibert, Mesmerize CEO.

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize is an out-of-home advertising company specializing in point of care, point-of-sale, and transit media. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, custom content guides and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, and independent pharmacies. For more information, visit https://www.mesmerize.com.

ABOUT AO MEDIA/+LIFE

AO Media is a production company dedicated to telling unexpected, powerful, and entertaining stories. +Life is their multimedia brand focused on eliminating the stigma of living with HIV through information and inclusion. Featuring the latest in medical developments, honest conversations about health and sex, and first-person accounts of living with HIV, +Life shows that life doesn't end with a positive diagnosis, while also being a destination for the facts and resources needed to avoid contracting the disease. For more information, visit https://pluslifemedia.com.

SOURCE Mesmerize

Related Links

https://www.mesmerize.com/

