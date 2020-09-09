Mesothelioma Compensation Center Appeals to the Family of a Person Who Was Just Diagnosed with Mesothelioma to Focus on Getting the Best Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are passionate advocates for people with mesothelioma nationwide and our top priority is that people like this receive the best possible financial compensation. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is 72 years old and we are appealing to the wife, or adult son-daughter of a person like this to please call 800-714-0303 anytime for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste will know exactly how to get the compensation job done for you or your loved one." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center fears that because of the Coronavirus and mesothelioma share so many common symptoms---many people who have this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure will be diagnosed with COVID-19. "If your husband or dad had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago and he is now in the hospital with 'suspected' Coronavirus-please tell the medical doctors who are treating him about his exposure to asbestos. Compensation for mesothelioma can frequently exceed a million dollars-compensation for the Coronavirus is zero.

"In the event the physicians treating your loved one for 'suspected' Coronavirus take a second look at his X-rays or imaging and now they suspect mesothelioma or lung cancer please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for some suggestions about what should be done next. This is worth doing-again if your loved one had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago." www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, Texas, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting high-risk workers who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. High-risk groups for exposure to asbestos include the US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, chemical plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil and gas field production workers, hydro-electric workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, millwrights, pipefitters or machinists. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

