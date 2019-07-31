Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Appeals to an Energy Worker with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer to Call for Direct Access to Erik Karst, of Karst von Oiste -- Get Much Better Compensation Results

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We specialize in assisting power plant and every conceivable type of energy worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receive the very best possible financial compensation. We are passionate advocates for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and we offer a person like this help in getting them organized.

Power Plant-Energy Worker-Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

To make certain the best financial compensation results happen for a power plant or any type of energy worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Types of Power Plant or Energy Workers the Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting include:

Coal fired power plant worker

Nuclear power plant worker

Oil refinery worker

Natural gas power plant

Hydro-electric worker

Oil field production worker

Public utility worker

Offshore oil rig worker

US Navy Veterans who served on a nuclear submarine or nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

For information about the location of conventional or nuclear power plants in the United States, please refer the US Energy Information Administration's website on this topic: https://www.eia.gov/maps/.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. These people include the US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, power plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, pipefitters, millwrights, welders, or oil and gas field workers. In most instances, these people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.com

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a power or energy worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/ types/mesothelioma.

