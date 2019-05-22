NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is urging a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure at exposure at a public utility, water/sewer district, or any type of power plant to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 to make certain they talking directly with attorney Erik Karst and his amazing team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure the best possible financial compensation results-nationwide.

Public Utility-Power Worker-Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

While some Internet ads suggest mesothelioma compensation funds are sitting in a bank waiting for a person with this rare cancer to grab it-in reality if a person with mesothelioma does not have the most skilled and hard-working attorneys-they will probably not receive the best possible financial compensation results. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are offering a law firm upgrade by strongly recommending the law firm of Karst von Oiste to a public utility worker or any type of power plant worker who has mesothelioma. Please do not take the 'big bucks' advertising baloney on the Internet or cable TV seriously. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, if you do not hire one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma law firms who are willing to put in a maximum effort for a person with mesothelioma-the person with mesothelioma will probably not get properly compensated.

"About half of the people with mesothelioma in the United States unknowingly sign up with a mesothelioma middleman marketing firm or a law firm that sends the person with mesothelioma to another law firm to do the actual case/claims filings.

"We are urging a public utility or power plant worker with mesothelioma or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his amazing team of lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-for the best possible financial compensation results. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states with the most public utility or power plant workers include:

California

New York

Florida

Texas

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Georgia

Arizona

North Carolina

Washington

Massachusetts

Ohio

West Virginia

Michigan

Minnesota

Louisiana

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. The Center's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers who have been diagnosed with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a current or former public utility worker or power plant worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, Alabama, Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

213586@email4pr.com

800-714-0303

SOURCE Mesothelioma Compensation Center

Related Links

http://mesotheliomacompensationcenter.com

