WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Compensation Center, "We are by far the best branded source on the Internet for chemical plant workers who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA and we want a person like this to receive the best compensation results-which for many might be millions of dollars. To get the financial compensation job done for a chemical plant worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma we have recently endorsed, and we recommend the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano. As the team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano is always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000 they are one of the few national mesothelioma law firms and they are responsible for billions of dollars in compensation settlements for their clients nationwide.

Chemical Plant Worker Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign Mesothelioma

"The amazing legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano has been assisting chemical plant workers with mesothelioma for over two decades and they are responsible for tens of millions of dollars in compensation settlements for people exactly like this. The typical chemical plant worker who has developed mesothelioma probably had their primary exposure to asbestos maintaining or making repairs at the facility or they were part of a construction crew of laborers or skilled tradesmen making repairs to the facility.

"Before a current or former chemical plant with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in the United States or their family retains the services of a lawyer to assist with compensation, please call the remarkable team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com/

The following states have a significant number of chemical plants or refineries:

Texas

New Jersey

Mississippi

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Kansas

Iowa

Michigan

New York

Indiana

Michigan

California

Washington

Tennessee

Louisiana

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. The group's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers. https://meso.dandell.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a chemical worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html

Media Contact

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE Mesothelioma Compensation Center