Mesothelioma Hub, LLC Announces Scholarship Initiative for College, University and Trade School Students: Deadline to Register is December 31, 2021

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesothelioma Hub, LLC, a national cancer resource center, today announced a new scholarship opportunity titled, The Mesothelioma Scholarship Initiative. The program will provide $1,000 of funding to support those whose lives are affected by asbestos cancer; however, all eligible students are welcome to apply.

The program is open to those currently enrolled in a two-year or four-year college, university, or trade school in the United States. Additionally, the applicant must be at least 18 years of age at the time of submission.

Mesothelioma Hub recognizes that thousands of U.S. citizens encounter debilitating illnesses like mesothelioma and other cancers each year. Students whose lives are affected by cancer are also more likely to experience financial crisis if their parent, caregiver, or guardian becomes ill and cannot work.

Even students without mesothelioma in their lives can benefit from monetary aid to support their college careers. The program helps both communities by requiring all applicants to submit an essay promoting awareness, relevant information, or their experience with mesothelioma or asbestos.

"We are grateful to support one, hard-working student who took interest in highlighting what is happening in the world regarding mesothelioma or its aggressor, the toxic mineral asbestos. If this scholarship streamlines informational and financial aid to even just one student in need, we did a good thing," said Sue Webb from Mesothelioma Hub, LLC.

Before submission, students must craft an adequately researched essay about mesothelioma or asbestos that is between 800 - 1,500 words. They must also acquire two letters of recommendation from reputable sources, complete the entire application, provide proof of college enrollment, and submit.

There will be three winners. While only one will win cash, all three will build their resumes, be featured on the announcement press release, and see their written work on Mesothelioma Hub social media accounts and website.

The deadline for submission is December 31, 2021. Winners are announced, January 31, 2021.

About Mesothelioma Hub

Mesothelioma Hub was developed in 2018 by a team dedicated to encouraging mesothelioma awareness by providing accurate information.

To learn more about Mesothelioma Hub and access its free mesothelioma asbestos cancer resources, visit: https://www.mesotheliomahub.com/.

SOURCE Mesothelioma Hub