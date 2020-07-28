Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Make Certain a Steel Mill or Factory Worker with Mesothelioma -- Nationwide Receives the Best Possible Compensation Results -- Please Don't Get Shortchanged

HOUSTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a steel mill or factory worker with confirmed mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation results-nationwide. In many instances because of the Coronavirus people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma this year might think hiring a local car accident attorney might be adequate when it comes to financial compensation-and this would be a huge mistake. If you or your husband-dad does not hire an extremely skilled lawyer who specializes in mesothelioma compensation full time the mistake could cost-you or your family hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will be able to help you. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com

Steel Mill Worker-Mesothelioma

The Mesothelioma Victims Center fears that 2020 may go down as one of the worst years for mesothelioma compensation in decades for former steel mill or factory workers who have this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure because people like this may have initially been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. Symptoms of mesothelioma and the Coronavirus include pneumonia, high fever, and shortness of breath. In other words- the symptoms are almost identical as they would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

The group says, "If your husband or dad had significant exposure to asbestos at a steel mill, a factory or as a skilled trades worker maintaining a facility like this and he has been complaining about shortness of breath, or he is in the hospital with pneumonia-please tell his physicians about his asbestos exposure. If the doctors take a look-and determine it might be mesothelioma or possible mesothelioma based on an MRI or CT scan--please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst to get a game plan. Financial compensation for people with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars. Financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma who gets misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus is zero. We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and our top priority for people like this is they get the best compensation results." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, railroad workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a steel mill or factory worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

