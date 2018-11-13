NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is the top ranked source in the United States for pulp and paper mill workers with mesothelioma receiving the very best financial compensation and they are urging persons like this with recently diagnosed mesothelioma to call them anytime at 800-714-0303. As they would like to explain, "There is a direct connection between having the nation's very best-of-the-best mesothelioma attorneys and receiving the very best mesothelioma financial compensation settlement."

Pulp & Paper Mill

For more information, a pulp or paper mill worker who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma, or their family members, are urged to call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303.

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We want to do everything we can to prevent former pulp or paper mill workers, who have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma, from playing 'Internet lawyer roulette' and in doing so, put their potential financial compensation at risk. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, hiring an unqualified or inexperienced lawyer could cost the diagnosed victims or their family hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. What we mean by 'Internet roulette' is signing up with an attorney without knowing their qualifications. Before pulp and paper mill workers with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a law firm, please call us. Our service is free and our number one goal is for persons like this to receive the very best possible financial compensation results." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

States with the highest number of pulp and paper mills from the Mesothelioma Victims Center:

* Washington

* New York

* North Carolina

* Oregon

* Georgia

* Minnesota

* Wisconsin

* Michigan

* Tennessee

* Florida

* Arkansas

* Louisiana

* Kentucky

* Pennsylvania



For a map of pulp and paper mills throughout the USA, please review the following website: https://databasin.org/datasets/1f2a22ee1aa441568cbf5bea1b275c88

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, miners, insulators, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, rail road workers and construction workers. In most instances, people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives, pulp and paper mill workers with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma .

