Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to the Family Whose Wife/Mom Now Has Mesothelioma from Secondhand Asbestos Exposure from q Manufacturing or Industrial Worker to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a family whose wife or mom has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma because of secondhand exposure to asbestos from a manufacturing, power plant or any type of industrial worker to call them anytime at 800-714-0303. The group wants to emphasize financial compensation for a person like this can be similar-to a person who had direct exposure to asbestos at work.

Secondhand Asbestos Exposure-Mesothelioma

To get the financial compensation job done the Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and the founding partner Erik Karst. Attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma because of secondhand exposure to asbestos for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We get a call about secondhand exposure to asbestos and mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer about once a month. Typically, it is the victim's husband or adult son, or daughter asking-how is it possible my wife-mom has mesothelioma? She never worked around asbestos. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303-if a person handled the clothing of a worker who was constantly being exposed to asbestos, she can get mesothelioma.

"We are urging a family in this very difficult situation to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so that we can put them in direct contact with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his team will be able to help. At the same time- we are offering a free service to help a family in this situation figure out how they could have been exposed to asbestos. We want to emphasize this service is free and a much, much better deal that a free book about mesothelioma." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the American Cancer Society, "Family members of people exposed to asbestos at work can also be exposed because the workers can carry home asbestos fibers on their clothes." For attribution please refer to the American Cancer Society's website related to this issue: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/malignant-mesothelioma/causes-risks-prevention/risk-factors.html

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, rail road workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with secondhand asbestos exposure mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

