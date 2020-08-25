Mesothelioma Victims Center Offers a Person with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma Nationwide Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste -- Get the Best Possible Compensation-Create a Legacy for Your Family

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are offering a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in any state or their family members direct access to attorney Erik Karst, the managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste with one call to 800-714-0303 anytime. Because of the Coronavirus-2020 might go down as one of the worst years for mesothelioma compensation in decades-not because there are fewer people who will develop mesothelioma this year-but instead of being diagnosed with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure-they are being diagnosed with COVID-19. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have similar symptoms. There is no compensation that we are aware of for the Coronavirus.

People with Mesothelioma

"Financial compensation for mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars. Mesothelioma compensation can be so significant it might allow the person with this rare cancer to create a legacy for their family, their children and even their grandchildren." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Mesothelioma compensation is determined based on how, where and when the person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos. The other ingredient in the best possible mesothelioma compensation settlement result is hiring some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers. The Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist people with mesothelioma compensation---nationwide. Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for well over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. "We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High -risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, millwrights, welders, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, rail road workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with confirmed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

[email protected]

800-714-0303

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center

Related Links

https://mesotheliomavictimscenter.com/

