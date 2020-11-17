Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Person with Mesothelioma in Any State to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get a Detailed Plan For Compensation-Not a 'Free' Booklets

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your family member has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he is a much better option than a 'free' generic kit, booklet, guide, or calculator regarding compensation for this rare form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

"We know because of the Coronavirus people with mesothelioma and or their family would like to do the compensation process remotely--and attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at Karst von Oiste are set up for this. However, as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303--if a person with mesothelioma or their family want the best possible compensation results--which frequently might exceed a million dollars--it is vital they hire lawyers who know what they are doing." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is deeply concerned the Internet is a minefield for people with mesothelioma and their family members. As an example-the government or the US Navy does not sponsor websites-claims centers that offer compensation for mesothelioma---law firms have created these call centers. Further-there is almost no way a person with mesothelioma could calculate the value of their compensation claim without a lawyer who knew what they were doing--yet there are Internet ads for what sounds like 'do it yourself' mesothelioma claims calculators. Why do business with dishonest lawyers? "If a person with mesothelioma or their family want honest answers to their questions about mesothelioma compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, railroad workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.



However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

