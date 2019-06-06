Messaging Architects Shares 3 Key Elements of a Successful Email Migration

"Begin to prepare your users and administration weeks ahead of an email migration," stated Dena Kamel, Director of Consulting at Messaging Architects. "Provide adequate training on new features and changes. And, communicate through multiple channels to reach all users."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "3 Key Elements of a Successful Email Migration."

"In today's environment, we depend on email to make our work more efficient and broaden our reach. Unfortunately, technology sometimes fails to work as expected. Consequently, effective communication, proper preparation and effective issue resolution become critical to the success of your organization's email migration from GroupWise or other legacy systems."

1. Effectively Communicate Expectations

"That Monday morning Go Live disaster could be so much different. Even when glitches occur (and they will occasionally), if users know what to expect, they will quickly adjust and adapt. For example, one organization hung banners announcing the email migration in advance. Organizers reinforced key components of the new system with pins that included the updated URL and a Monday morning kiosk for immediate answers to questions. Awards engaged end users, and experts were easily recognizable in bright t-shirts."

2. Prepare, Prepare, Prepare for Email Migration

"The key difference between a successful email migration project and an unsuccessful one is proper preparation. A large hospital recently migrated their email to a new system. They began with a small pilot project. The first pilot failed, as did the second. The organization had only trained a handful of end users and attempted the pilots with a bare bones team."

More email migration tips >>

Email Migration Increases Access and Collaboration

Migrating from a legacy email system to a powerful and versatile system like Office 365 Business brings tremendous benefits. Cloud-based functionality enables employees to access email, contacts, documents and calendars from nearly any device or location. Teams also collaborate with greater ease and security over distance.

When management working closely with IT and/or email migration experts know what to expect they can adequately plan and prepare end users for the changes. For a successful migration, they can rely on the email migration professionals with deep experience at Messaging Architects.

Related resource information:

Ensure Success with Pre-Migration Email Cleanup

Understanding the Email Migration Process

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 3X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

SOURCE Messaging Architects