Messaging Architects Solves GroupWise Personal Archives Migration Challenges

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and email migration services provider, discusses how to overcome GroupWise personal archives migration challenges in a new article on the Messaging Architects website.

The informative article describes costly migration issues such as out of compliance data, eDiscovery difficulties, lost or corrupted data and insufficient storage. It also recommends that organizations facing these challenges upgrade to a more robust email system such as Office 365.

"Organizations facing these challenges can either remove personal archives from the environment or upgrade to a more robust email system such as Office 365," stated Ross Phillips, Solutions Architect at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from, "GroupWise Personal Archives Migration Challenges and How to Solve Them."

Potentially Costly Problems

"Out of compliance data – Data that can harm the organization in the event of a legal action can remain hidden in personal archives. For instance, users may store personal information that runs counter to GDPR or HIPAA regulations. Or they may store data for far longer than company policy dictates."

"eDiscovery difficulties – Because data in personal archives has been removed from the system, administrators cannot easily retrieve it for eDiscovery. If users have chosen to store personal archives on a local device, it will prove virtually impossible for administrators to access them."

Partner with Experts for a Full-Service Solution

Using tools designed specifically for the purpose, the experts at Messaging Architects can work through all the GroupWise personal archives migration challenges. With deep expertise in both GroupWise and Office 365, they can help organizations of all sizes migrate smoothly and enjoy the benefits of a modern system.

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

