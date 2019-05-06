Messari Partners with Flipside Crypto to Integrate FCAS Into Their OnChainFX Dashboard

BOSTON, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari and Flipside Crypto have partnered to integrate FCAS into Messari's OnChainFX property. Flipside's FCAS is a simple way to track and compare fundamentals and the health of crypto projects. Messari, provides metrics to the market including market cap, supply, blockchain data, and more. Both companies are devoted to bringing transparency to the crypto markets.

Bitcoin's Current FCAS and Grade

FCAS stands for Fundamental Crypto Asset Score, a single, consistently comparable measurement of cryptocurrency project health. FCAS is produced using primarily blockchain transaction data and developer behavior to characterize cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency projects are rated on a 1,000-point scale and are provided a letter grade for health. For example, Bitcoin's FCAS is 865 as of May 3, 2019, giving it an "A", Attractive, grade.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Messari," said Flipside Crypto CEO, Dave Balter. "In the past year, Messari has delivered a broad and effective platform, consolidating data into its OnChainFX property and shining a light on truth-telling crypto projects via its Token Registry. Adding FCAS and fundamentals just further solidifies their platform as delivering best-in-class data."

Flipside Crypto Ratings appearing on OnChainFX include FCAS, Developer Behavior, User Activity and Market Maturity. A grade for each project is also available. FCAS ratings are also distributed by CoinMarketCap, MarketWatch, TheStreet and Stocktwits.

"Our mission from day one has been to help bring transparency and fundamentals-driven investing to the crypto market, so it was a no brainer to integrate FCAS into our OnChainFX screener," said Ryan Selkis, CEO of Messari. "This was a big win for both teams, and Messari is thrilled to make Flipside our first fundamental ratings partner, as they are leading the way in benchmarking actual usage and development on these open protocols."

About Flipside Crypto

Flipside Crypto tracks blockchain transaction data, developer activity and trading signals and summarizes as FCAS, a single, consistently comparable value for measuring cryptocurrency project health. The company is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group (DCG), True Ventures and other investors.

About Messari

Messari brings transparency to the cryptoeconomy. We want to help investors, regulators, and the public make sense of this revolutionary new asset class, and are building data tools that will drive informed decision making and investment. We believe that crypto will democratize access to information, break down data silos, and ultimately give everyone the tools to build wealth.

