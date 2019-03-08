Messer Brings Gases Expertise to Americas, After Messer Group, CVC Close Acquisition

"I am proud to serve as CEO of Messer in the Americas, a continuation of my prior role," said Jens Luehring, President & CEO of Messer Americas. "While we have a new name, we draw on a rich heritage of safely and reliably supplying gases, innovative technologies and application expertise to meet our customer needs. We are a technology and applications leader with the industry knowledge and applications expertise to meet customer needs across industrial, food, medical, chemical and electronics industries, and our mission is to become the premier supplier of choice in the Americas, with excellent speed to market and an entrepreneurial spirit."

With over 70 production facilities in 5 countries across North and South America, Messer Americas is one of the largest industrial gas companies in this region. As part of The Messer Group, the company offers over 120 years of proven expertise in the safe and reliable production and delivery of industrial, medical and specialty gases.

About Messer

On March 1, 2019, Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners Fund VII (CVC) acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America. With over 70 production facilities and approximately 5,400 employees operating in the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, Messer today is one of the leading industrial gas companies in North and South America. Together with Messer Group, the company represents a USD $3 billion global enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.messer-us.com.

Messer – Gases for Life

Messer was founded in 1898 and today is the largest family-run specialist for industrial, medical and specialty gases worldwide. Under the brand 'Messer - Gases for Life' the company offers products and services in Europe, Asia and the Americas. The international activities are directed from Bad Soden near Frankfurt am Main. Stefan Messer, owner and CEO of the Messer Group GmbH, works together with the more than 11,000* employees worldwide according to defined principles: These include customer and employee orientation, responsible behaviour, corporate responsibility, excellence as well as trust and respect. The Messer Group GmbH generated consolidated sales of 1.3 billion euros in 2018.

* incl. as of 01.03.2019 at equity consolidated Messer Industries GmbH

About CVC Capital Partners

CVC Capital Partners is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm. Established in 1981, the company now has over 450 employees at 24 offices in Europe, Asia and the USA. At the moment, CVC has a total of more than US$69 billion of invested assets under management. CVC funds are presently invested in some 72 companies worldwide with more than 200,000 employees across numerous locations. All together, these portfolio companies represent total sales of over US$150 billion. Further information on CVC can be found at: www.cvc.com.



