Messer Brings New Keyes, California Carbon Dioxide Plant on Stream

"The Keyes plant further enhances our CO 2 network reliability for customers," said Jens Luehring, President & CEO, Messer Americas. "Adding the CO 2 plant solidifies our position as we continue to grow in the US market, and it is especially important as the CO 2 market now faces supply challenges. We're proud of our experienced team of experts who worked through unusual start-up conditions associated with the pandemic to bring this plant on stream."

The new plant provides up to 450 tons-per-day of CO 2 , an essential product for carbonated beverages, food freezing and chilling, and electronics manufacturing companies in the area. Messer collaborated with Aemetis, Inc., which recently started supplying raw CO 2 feedgas to Messer for processing from its ethanol plant.

"Aemetis is pleased to be supplying Messer with CO 2 feedgas, especially in this time of critical need," said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis, Inc. "It is essential that California's supply of CO 2 remain uninterrupted for the many industries that depend on this important product."

Messer operates two additional CO 2 plants and two air separation units (ASUs) in California.

About Messer

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty, and electronic gases and safely delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Messer Americas is part of Messer Group, representing a USD 3.5 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

SOURCE Messer Americas

Related Links

https://www.messeramericas.com

