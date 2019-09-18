Messer Highlights Solutions for Water Treatment at WEFTEC 2019

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Water Environment Federation's Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC) 2019, Messer, a global leader in industrial gases and technology, is showcasing its full suite of products to treat drinking water and wastewater more efficiently and effectively. Messer will feature its BIOX™ and NEUTRA™ technologies for aerobic wastewater treatment with oxygen (O 2 ) and water neutralization and remineralization with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). In addition, the company will highlight its OXYCYCLE™ oxygen recovery system, which reduces oxygen use for ozone generation by 60 percent or more. WEFTEC takes place Sept. 23 - 25 in Chicago.

Messer will showcase the following at booth #8442:

Turnkey solutions for aerobic wastewater treatment with O 2 . Messer's BIOX™ drop-in mobile unit helps wastewater plants manage peak loads, maintenance downtime and aeration equipment replacement.

. Messer's BIOX™ drop-in mobile unit helps wastewater plants manage peak loads, maintenance downtime and aeration equipment replacement. Consistent gas supply schemes, efficient injection equipment, and the free-floating NEUTRA™ mobile unit that controls pH with CO 2 . Extensive engineering know-how smooths installation and operation.

. Extensive engineering know-how smooths installation and operation. The OXYCYCLE™ oxygen recovery system, which reduces oxygen consumption by 60 percent or more and can significantly lower ozonation operating costs.

"As a total solutions provider, Messer works with plant operators to meet critical challenges in pH control, permanent and seasonal capacity increases, odor control, chlorine replacement, oxidation of biocides and micro-pollutant management," said Chris Ebeling, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, US Bulk at Messer. "Our customers benefit from our constant supply of carbon dioxide and pure oxygen, innovative technologies and engineering expertise."

Messer's BIOX™ and NEUTRA™ solutions for biochemical, chemical oxygen demand (BOD/COD) and pH control play a key role in the food and beverage, chemicals, metals and glass industries. Plus, Messer's FARMOX™ oxygenation solutions for aquaculture improve fish farming efficiency and the aquatic environment.

To learn more about Messer's drinking water and wastewater treatment solutions, visit us at www.messer-us.com/weftec.

About Messer Americas

On March 1, 2019, Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners Fund VII (CVC) acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America. With over 70 production facilities and approximately 5,400 employees operating in the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, Messer today is one of the leading industrial gas companies in North and South America. Together with Messer Group, the company represents a USD $3 billion global enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.messeramericas.com.

