Messer Safeguards Product Quality and CO2 Supply for the Beverage Industry

Messer offers a dependable supply of high-quality beverage grade CO 2 and nitrogen backed by timely service and technical know-how. At BevTech 2022, Messer will emphasize its:

Tailored application solutions to protect product quality.

Quick service response during demand challenges.

Turnkey beverage gas installation.

Meet Messer's experienced beverage gas team to discuss its beverage grade gas capabilities at BevTech 2022 on May 2 – 4 in Frisco, Texas at Booth #47.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading food, beverage, industrial, and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronic gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing a USD ~3.8 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

SOURCE Messer Americas