Messika High Jewelry Show: Strength, glamour and jewelry take over Paris Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Dobrev, Carla Bruni, Elsa Hosk, Derek Blasberg, Taylor Hill, Maya Diab, Enjy Kiwan etc. all gathered around Artistic Director Valérie Messika to celebrate her second runway show

PARIS, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the next installment of her High Jewelry collection "Beyond the light", Valérie Messika presents 29 silhouettes adorned with diamond sets, each more magnetic than the next. A show filled with femininity, modernity and avant-garde designs, playing on volumes, light effects and unexpected styling.

Naomi Campbell, Taylor Hill, Alton Mason, Toni Garrn, Cindy Bruna…, so many well-known names who graced the catwalk, adorned with exceptional jewellery inspired by a futuristic take on ancient Egypt.

Derek Blasberg, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Valérie Messika et Carla Bruni - Front Row - Défilé Messika haute joaillerie 2022 collection « Beyond The Light » lors de la fashion week PAP femme printemps / été 2023 le 29 septembre 2022 © Agence Bestimage Frontrow - Messika fashion show in Paris on September 29th 2022 (PRNewsfoto/MESSIKA) Nina Dobrev, Derek Blasberg, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Valérie Messika, Carla Bruni - Front Row - Défilé Messika haute joaillerie 2022 collection « Beyond The Light » lors de la fashion week PAP femme printemps / été 2023 le 29 septembre 2022 © Agence Bestimage Frontrow - Messika fashion show in Paris on September 29th 2022 (PRNewsfoto/MESSIKA) Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Valerie Messika, Carla Bruni, 2022 Messika (PRNewsfoto/MESSIKA) Nina Dobrev, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Valérie Messika et Carla Bruni - Front Row - Défilé Messika haute joaillerie 2022 collection « Beyond The Light » lors de la fashion week PAP femme printemps / été 2023 le 29 septembre 2022 © Agence Bestimage Frontrow - Messika fashion show in Paris on September 29th 2022 (PRNewsfoto/MESSIKA) Emily Ratajkowski, Carla Bruni - Front Row - Défilé Messika haute joaillerie 2022 collection « Beyond The Light » lors de la fashion week PAP femme printemps / été 2023 le 29 septembre 2022 © Agence Bestimage Frontrow - Messika fashion show in Paris on September 29th 2022 (PRNewsfoto/MESSIKA)

Sizeable breastplates, mouth jewelry, ethereal pieces that accompany movement, captivating multi-colours, transformable pieces... A show under the sign of an assumed ultra-luxury House, unexpectedly mixed with Adidas streetwear looks.

These bold pieces embody the emblematic codes of the House: to dare, to surprise and to excel.

Closing the show, the iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell was adorned with the masterpiece necklace from the "Akh-Ba-Ka" collection. The exceptional diamonds in this necklace were cut from the same 110-carat rough stone and which alone has 2,550 diamonds, creating a total of 71.49 carats.

In the heart of Paris, in a raw and industrial setting, the mystical aura of ancient Egypt and the eternal brilliance of diamonds illuminated a glamorous front row wearing Messika: Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Dobrev, Carla Bruni, Elsa Hosk, Derek Blasberg, Jasmine Tookes, Maya Diab, Enjy Kiwan and many others.

The friends of the Maison gathered together to celebrate this exceptional fashion show, with a DJ set by Diplo.

A unique High Jewelry evening that opens up an exciting new horizon for Messika.

A selection of pictures are available hereby: https://we.tl/t-H4cwwHw818

